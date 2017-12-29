My HeraldLive Gallery: your weekly leisure pics December 29, 2017 Herald Reporter 0 Comment High tea at the Boardwalk, SPAR Delight in Summer festival From the high tea at the Boardwalk to the SPAR Delight in Summer festival at Happy Valley, check out a gallery of what Port Elizabethans got up to in the past week. Russell and Lu-Anne Sam took Lyla Sam, seven, and Kaede Jenkins, two, to the SPAR Delight in Summer festival at Happy Valley last week Picture: Brian Witbooi Friends, from left, Emihle Mvana, Andisiwe Gcali and Aya Gcali attended the SPAR Delight in Summer festival of Christmas carols at Happy Valley last week Picture: Brian Witbooi Guests, from left, Jenny Thompson, Janet Rademan and Janene Thompson enjoyed high tea at the Boardwalk over the festive season Gillian McAinsh Ntando Mahlakahlaka, 13, and her uncle Andile Rala sampled the Boardwalk Hotel’s Christmas season high tea last week Picture: Gillian McAinsh Kayla Ashburner, left, and Cameron Rhodes attended the Summer Solstice concert at the Roof Garden Bar last week Brian Witbooi Children, from left, Daivik Ramji, 12, Ashish Ramji, 9, Kavish Ramji, 10, and Krisha Ramji, 6, have been making the most of their long summer holidays at Humewood Beach Picture: Werner Hills Ray and Jill Long visited the Joneses restaurant at Bloomingdales Nursery in Walmer last week Picture: Werner Hills The Port Elizabeth Model Locomotive Society hosted rides on its model trains in Sunridge Park, which Simone, Siano, two, and Marciano van der Nest enjoyed this month Picture: Werner Hills The Kroukamps Jason, one, Tarryn, John and Matthew, nine, had a family outing to the Port Elizabeth Model Locomotive Society in Sunridge Park this month Picture: Werner Hills Related