Bay blogger recommends opting for more budget-friendly breakfast holiday treat

As much as we would like them not to, holidays come with budgets. The last thing you want to do is overspend over the festive season and struggle through the long months of January and February.



That being said, don’t get stuck at home over the festive season. Breakfast is a relatively affordable way to experience some of your favourite restaurants and not break the bank. Here’s a list of three breakfast spots to put on your list of places to visit this festive season: Top of the list definitely has to be Savages on Park Drive. The gorgeous garden, Victorian-style veranda, exquisite decor and scrumptious food all combine to provide their patrons with a truly memorable experience that is sure to have you returning regularly. The staff are incredibly friendly and helpful which is always a very special quality. The Victorian Royale comes highly recommended. The eggs are always perfectly poached and the Hollandaise . . . flawless, not to mention the interesting crispy capers. Next up is Remo’s.

Be prepared to step out of Nelson Mandela Bay and straight into a gorgeous little cafe in Italy, right here in the up-and-coming Baakens Valley. Remo’s, having been one of the first restaurants to move into the Valley and having been revamped this year, is definitely one to visit this holiday season. If you’re a coffee connoisseur, this one is for you, but be warned – once you’ve had your first sip, you’ll be hooked. With friendly hellos chanted as you walk through the door, it’s not a bad place to be a local. So what are you waiting for? Seize the moment, cogli l’attimo. Last, but certainly not least, The Rose Garden at Floradale Nursery on Circular Drive. If you love omelettes, you’ll understand exactly why. They make the fluffiest, most delicious omelette in town. It does take a bit of time, which the menu gives you ample warning about. But, it’s worth the wait, it is sheer perfection. If you love gardening, you can always use the extra time to browse the wonderful nursery and get some tips from the incredible team at Floradale. Nelson Mandela Bay is filled with incredible eateries, so don’t let your exploration stop here. When you find a special little spot, be sure to share it with your friends and family. Support local and be a part of showcasing all that our beautiful Bay has to offer.