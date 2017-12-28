Party vibe set to rock St Francis Bay
If it’s between Christmas and New Year and you’re a party person older than 18 then St Francis Bay is one of the places to be, offering live and electronic music performances – not only at Billy’s Beach but also at the Ruins and other venues.
The popular New Year’s Eve thrash known as the Ruins is a regular feature at the up-market seaside town and this year has an awesome line-up of 27 different artists on what is said to be the largest stage in the country. The Ruins festivities are spread over four days, starting yesterday and continuing until the early hours of January 1.
Electronic bands like the Kiffness will get you on your feet and grooving but there are also vibey tunes from the likes of Goodluck, Matthew Mole, Sketchy Bongo, Locnville, Prime Circle, Gangs of Ballet – and more.
Ticket prices start at R30 and general season passes include free parking, access to the main standing areas and bar and wrist-band pre-loaded with R100 drink allowance. The VIP season pass includes the above and more – among the attractions is, for example, a R400 drink allowance and access to VIP ablutions.
If you are a newbie to this music feast, you will find the Ruins next to the St Francis Bay Fire Station in St Francis Drive, which is en route to the canals.
Billy’s Beach is also turning up the heat and offers six events with takeovers from Kinky Disco, Sweet Nothings and Strange Loving from this week through to January 2.
Its line up also includes live and electronic acts such as Timo ODV, Strange Loving, Dean Fuel, Stab Virus, Aidin Caye, Mogey, Venture and more.
Unlike the Ruins which is open to revellers age 16 and over, Billy’s Beach is strictly 18 and over, and the organisers say only original green ID books, drivers license or passports will be accepted at the door.
Ticket prices start at R180 except on New Year’s Even when the cost leaps to R420, which gives access to a double dance floor with sounds from house and techno outfit Super Flu, the more melodic Huckleberry, DJ Kilopascal and several more on the main stage.