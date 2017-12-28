If it’s between Christmas and New Year and you’re a party person older than 18 then St Francis Bay is one of the places to be, offering live and electronic music performances – not only at Billy’s Beach but also at the Ruins and other venues.

The popular New Year’s Eve thrash known as the Ruins is a regular feature at the up-market seaside town and this year has an awesome line-up of 27 different artists on what is said to be the largest stage in the country. The Ruins festivities are spread over four days, starting yesterday and continuing until the early hours of January 1.

Electronic bands like the Kiffness will get you on your feet and grooving but there are also vibey tunes from the likes of Goodluck, Matthew Mole, Sketchy Bongo, Locnville, Prime Circle, Gangs of Ballet – and more.

Ticket prices start at R30 and general season passes include free parking, access to the main standing areas and bar and wrist-band pre-loaded with R100 drink allowance. The VIP season pass includes the above and more – among the attractions is, for example, a R400 drink allowance and access to VIP ablutions.