Red Cherry Adventures’s cycling packages the ultimate off-road experience along the coast

Port Elizabeth is surrounded by some of the most beautiful, secluded beaches in the world. For those who love experiencing the great outdoors combined with some healthy exercise, a perfect way to enjoy the more remote beaches is with a fat bike – an off-road mountain bike with big fat tyres designed to glide easily over soft unstable terrain like sand and rocks.

Red Cherry Adventures recently launched Fat Attack Beach Trails with biking packages to suit all levels of skill and fitness.

Its most popular trails are a 15km Lighthouse trail from Something Good along the beach to Cape Recife with a tour of the lighthouse and the 12km Sacramento trail between Schoenmakerskop and Sardinia Bay.

Lighthouse Tour

Start from Hobie Beach and ride the beaches of Millers, Pollok and Pipe to Cape Recife lighthouse, where you also can visit the lighthouse. If the group is up to it, you can proceed on to Noordhoek along the beach and return via the same route.

Sacramento Trail

This trail joins Schoenmakerskop to the dune fields at Sardinia Bay and is a combination of single track and beaches.

Meet at the Sacramento Restaurant in Schoenmakerskop for a coffee and briefing. Depending on the group, the tour can be extended to Bushy Park and then you can ride the dunes back to Sardinia Bay. From Sardinia Bay, the tour heads along the nature conservation jeep track and then back to Sacramento.

But if both of these trips sounds like a bit too much mileage, Red Cherry will customise a tour to suit your fitness level. We are not regular bike riders, but we found the fat bikes very easy to ride and loads of fun. Riding along the high tide line looking at shells with the salty breeze in your face is something special.