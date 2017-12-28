Go wild at Plett animal sanctuaries
The Garden Route’s South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance near Plettenberg Bay is an educational place for a family of wildlife lovers to visit this holiday season.
Set on improving the lives of and rehabilitating wildlife, the international award-winning alliance is divided into three sanctuaries: Monkeyland, Jukani Wildlife and Birds of Eden.
Monkeyland is a primate-dedicated sanctuary, while Birds of Eden is a free-flight bird sanctuary and Jukani gives a home to big cats. Having had its doors open for 19 years, Monkeyland provides a safe home and rehabilitation for more than 500 previously abused monkeys, ex-pets and primates from rescue centres.
Next to Monkeyland is Birds of Eden, which may be the world’s largest single dome aviary with more than 200 species of birds – more than 3 000 birds live under the same roof.
This is a free-flight environment for them, most of which were previously caged.
The Jukani wildlife sanctuary is10km east of Plettenberg Bay, next to the Plettenberg Bay Puzzle Park. At this big cat sanctuary, visitors are in for conservation education on the plight of large predators in captivity.
At these sanctuaries, visitors can enjoy educational day safaris facilitated by multilingual game rangers who provide insight into the lives of and dangers faced by the birds and animal.
- Prices and opening hours:
Adults may visit any one of the sanctuaries for R230, and R115 for children aged from three to 12 years.
Visit any two at a price of R360 for adults and R180 for children aged from 3 to 12 years.
A ticket to visit all three in one day is R450 for adults and R225 for children aged from 3 to 12 years.
Monkeyland and Birds of Eden are open from 8am to 5pm daily and Jukani is open from 9am to 4pm daily.
A fourth sanctuary, Monkeyland KZN, will open in Kwa-Zulu Natal early next year. Contact the South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance on (044) 534-5683, e-mail info@saasa.org.za visit the website www.saasa.org.za