The Garden Route’s South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance near Plettenberg Bay is an educational place for a family of wildlife lovers to visit this holiday season.

Set on improving the lives of and rehabilitating wildlife, the international award-winning alliance is divided into three sanctuaries: Monkeyland, Jukani Wildlife and Birds of Eden.

Monkeyland is a primate-dedicated sanctuary, while Birds of Eden is a free-flight bird sanctuary and Jukani gives a home to big cats. Having had its doors open for 19 years, Monkeyland provides a safe home and rehabilitation for more than 500 previously abused monkeys, ex-pets and primates from rescue centres.

Next to Monkeyland is Birds of Eden, which may be the world’s largest single dome aviary with more than 200 species of birds – more than 3 000 birds live under the same roof.

This is a free-flight environment for them, most of which were previously caged.

The Jukani wildlife sanctuary is10km east of Plettenberg Bay, next to the Plettenberg Bay Puzzle Park. At this big cat sanctuary, visitors are in for conservation education on the plight of large predators in captivity.