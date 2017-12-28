Ever-changing musician Chris Chameleon is performing tonight with Boo! and the crew at Rock Lily, a little village pub in Cape St Francis which has been rocking this summer season. Described by managing owner Mike Kimmings as a “music bar and kitchen”, the eatery formerly known as Stix, opposite the Cape St Francis Resort, is now a lively venue for music, a meal and good times. Tomorrow night it is the turn of The Sweet Resistance, a Cape Town-based alternative pop rock band.

Then, New Year’s Eve on Sunday night will vibe to the sound of Jeffreys Bay folk-rock group Pretty and the Just in #SongandSurfMusicFest2017, AKA the Cape St Francis Year-End Party. If you like Tori Amos, Led Zeppelin, Tool, A Perfect Circle and Eric Clapton, then you may enjoy Pretty and the Just.

The music doesn’t stop in the New Year, with reggae group Psalm 87 performing on Tuesday.

Then the former Springbok Nude Girls frontman with the magic voice, Arno Carstens, is up on Thursday. Please note his show starts at 9.30pm – most nights the music starts at 8.30pm. On Saturday After Robot will perform. Kimmings says that far from Cape Town’s committed electronic music scene or Joburg’s too-cool-for-school inner-city crowd, the Eastern Cape does, in fact, have its own laidback but immensely talented soundscape.

Already he has rustled up big names over the Christmas season, providing a convenient stop for with artists fresh from the Barnyard in Plett before they head through for a gig at the Music Kitchen in Port Elizabeth and this collaboration helps to give visiting artists more concerts to look forward to.