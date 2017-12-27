Port Elizabeth businessman Roy Puffett recently opened Broughton Country Estate in Colleen Glen. The five-star venue caters for weddings and functions, has luxurious accommodation and a restaurant that offers fine dining.

The restaurant has been running since late August. Roy said of his passion project: “It was an obvious addition to the estate once we were open to add value to the service we offer to guests.”

Head chef Steven Leverington started at the estate in July, and helped develop and set up the restaurant. He also compiled the full menu and put together the chef team.

My husband and I felt like a bite of the country so we headed out to the estate recently for our date night. As we drove into the grounds, we were welcomed by some buck with the most beautiful sunset as backdrop. The estate is beautiful, and one can see all the effort and planning that went into making sure this establishment was top class.

We were greeted by Roy and a waitron, and were shown to our table in the beautifully decorated dining room. The furnishings in the restaurant are classy, yet make you feel right at home and comfortable. There were quite a few other patrons that night so the ambience was festive and relaxed.

As we perused the menu, we were offered a platter of freshly made bread and butter. It was delicious.

It was a tough choice for starters, as they all looked appealing, but after umming and ahhing between the tomato and & basil soup crème (R40) and the baked phyllo-wrapped Camembert served with nightshade jam and focaccia (R55), my husband settled on the latter. The Camembert wedges baked in crispy phyllo were delicious and the exotic African jam just added to the flavour of the dish. It was rich and decadent.

For our mains, we looked no further than the signature dishes because we had heard so much about the pork belly and the roasted lamb. I am obsessed with lamb and that is usually what I love to eat when I go out, but the pork belly sounded so good I just had to try it. And I was not disappointed.

The glazed pork belly (R135) was served with a creamy sweet potato puree, pork crackling, butternut crisps, fresh apple, and a rich pork and mustard jus. This has to be the best pork dish I have tasted in a while. The pork was perfectly cooked and the crackling was crunchy. It tasted like home.

My husband had the lamb (R145) and it was also good. The rack of lamb was served on a bed of creamy minted mashed potatoes, sautéed baby spinach, pickled onions and a lamb reduction sauce.

My husband, who usually lets me eat from his plate, enjoyed this dish so much he wouldn’t share with me. He said the mash was amazing and the mint added that extra bit of flavour. The lamb was also cooked to his satisfaction.

Apart from the signature dishes, there are plenty of other offerings, such as poultry, seafood, steaks and salads, which are all reasonably priced. The wine menu was also impressive, and included a range of spirits and local craft beer.

Dessert is my favourite course, of course, and no matter how full I am, I will make space for it.

The dessert menu has a small selection of sweet treats which include crème brûlée (R35) and mint panna cotta (R40).

I settled on the passionfruit crème brûlée, which was amazing, and my husband had the de-constructed strawberry pavlova with white chocolate, strawberry coulis and toasted marshmallow (R55). The desserts were both beautifully plated and tasted as good as they looked.

We had such an amazing night out and we ended the evening off with a walk around the estate. It was a magical evening of fine food and country.