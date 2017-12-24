Van Jaarsveld siblings head to East Cape

Fans of the talented Van Jaarsveld siblings are in for a treat these holidays as the captivating Afrikaans brother and sister are both headed to the Eastern Cape to perform for fans – Karlien in Port Elizabeth, and Bobby in the Bay and in East London.

Karlien is first up on Tuesday December 26.

The oldest of three siblings, Karlien started performing with Bobby in 2005, doing back-up vocals and acoustics for him. She also sang a duet with him on his first album and then in 2006 decided to do her own thing.

Although an absolute rocker at heart, petite Karlien decided to pursue a solo career in 2008 and has since released popular songs such as Beter as Liefde and Jakkals Trou Met Wolf se Vrou, which reached platinum status.

This singer also boasts a Huisgenoot Tempo Award and three Ghoema awards. Karlien has also tried her hand at acting and dancing, appearing in the Afrikaans film, Platteland, and shining in the reality show, Strictly Come Dancing, which she won.

Brother Bobby takes to the stage in East London on Friday December 29 and then arrives in Port Elizabeth on Saturday December 30, for a performance at the Boardwalk.

His professional career very much mirrors that of his older sister. A familiar face and much loved judge on The Voice SA, millions of South Africans tuned into this singing competition on television last year to watch him encourage and coach the singers of “Team Bobby”.

He released his first album, Duisend Ure, in his matric year and it reached gold status.

Over the next few years, he released four more albums – two of which have gone went double platinum.

Songs on this album include Spieëltjie and Net Vir Jou, which Eastern Cape fans can look forward to hearing next weekend.

Bobby performs at Hemingways Casino in East London at 8pm on Friday December 29. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. The next night he takes to the Amphitheatre stage at the Boardwalk in Port Elizabeth.

Karlien’s show starts at 8pm on December 26 and tickets are R100. Bobby’s show also starts at 8pm on December 30 and tickets are R120. Tickets are available from Westway Café (041) 365-0217.

Tickets for the Hemingways show are also on sale at Computicket, at R150 each, with discounts available for Hemingways Reward cardholders.