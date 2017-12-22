Zahara, Mole head to summer festival

Pop artist Matthew Mole and Afro-soul superstar Zahara are two big acts lined up for the SPAR Delight in Summer Festival at various venues in Nelson Mandela Bay, with Mole in action tonight.

Mole is a singer-songwriter from Cape Town, who made history when he became the first local artist to top the iTunes album chart with his debut collection, The Home We Built.

He will be on stage at the Movie and Carols by Candlelight evening at Happy Valley tonight, supported by Port Elizabeth-born musician Claire Venn and Afro-soul singer Pam Jikwa. The programme starts at 5pm at the open-air venue up from the bridge in Humewood.

Tomorrow it will be Uitenhage’s turn for live entertainment, with the annual Uitenhage Picnic at Willow Dam on Saturday.

Then on Wednesday, East London’s singing star Zahara will enjoy top billing at the popular Sizzling Sessions evening at the Tramways Building.