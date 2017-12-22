Art and games keep kids occupied
Port Elizabeth’s Art of Learning centre will be running an art and games holiday programme throughout the school holiday which, although aimed at school children, is open to all ages.
Organiser Larna Anderson says the programme, which started on December 4, runs until January 16 and provides “great indoor fun, keeping minds and hands active” .
Art of Learning offers a safe and fun environment, giving peace of mind for parents – who also were welcome, she says.
Participants can choose their times and days.
“We are open from 8.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays, as well as Saturday mornings from 8.30 to 12.30, but earlier or later times can be arranged,” Anderson said.
“Because we provide individual attention, each student attending the holiday programme can be doing something different. Places are limited and we fill up quickly, therefore advance booking is essential.”
The workshops are R50 an hour with all art-making tools and materials provided, and there are discounts for advance multiple booking for three or more days or for students. Art projects offered include: ý Painting: oil, acrylic, gouache, watercolour;
- Drawing: pencil, charcoal, pastel, pen and ink, pencil crayon, calligraphy, perspective drawing; ý Working with clay; ý Creating with shells; ý Paper crafts such as papier-mâché and paper marbling;
ý Making and decorating a jewellery or money box, 3D object construction; ý Collage and mixed media; ý Clothing decorating and painting; ý Beadwork and jewellery-making; ý Cartooning; ý Pop-up images. Bring along a snack, cold drink and an old T-shirt for messy art projects.
The games on offer include Pictionary, chess, Bananagrams, Scrabble and Boggle.
Further information: Anderson at larna@theartoflearning.co.za, 071-475-9159.