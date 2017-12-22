Art and games keep kids occupied

Port Elizabeth’s Art of Learning centre will be running an art and games holiday programme throughout the school holiday which, although aimed at school children, is open to all ages.

Organiser Larna Anderson says the programme, which started on December 4, runs until January 16 and provides “great indoor fun, keeping minds and hands active” .

Art of Learning offers a safe and fun environment, giving peace of mind for parents – who also were welcome, she says.

Participants can choose their times and days.

“We are open from 8.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays, as well as Saturday mornings from 8.30 to 12.30, but earlier or later times can be arranged,” Anderson said.