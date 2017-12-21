Top spots for pizza lovers

Instead of trying to get your summer body ready for the beach season, take a day off from your carb-free diet and appreciate the greatness that is pizza. Food In PE set out on a mission to find the very best pizza spots in town:

1. Charlie’s Pizza and Pasta – Summerstrand At the top of the list is Charlie’s at Summerstrand Village Shopping Centre. This somewhat bohemian décor-inspired restaurant (with hanging plants straight out of Pinterest) is a must-try this holiday season. You can always tell a great pizza by its crust and tangy tomato base, and at Charlie’s, they get this part right, every time. You can expect wholesome ingredients, great flavour combinations and awesome sea views. They also have live music every Monday night and free Wi-Fi, bonus! 2. Remo’s Italian – Baakens Valley Formerly known as the little Italian deli called Fratelli, the newly renovated and renamed Remo’s Italian is the talk of Pizza Town. This popular little piece of Italy boasts one of the most beautiful restaurant interiors the city has to offer with white subway tiles, a copper pizza oven, a gallery wall and a pattern-tiled floor that is simply made for Instagram. Their man-sized pizzas are made by hand with imported Italian flour and their family’s famous tomato recipe. One of the few restaurants to produce authentic Italian cuisine, their pizza is different to any other in town. Not too much cheese or toppings are added to your pizza, and there is a perfect balance between the dough and filling. If you’re a in a rush, you many want to arrive before the supper rush at this generally very busy eatery.

3. Savages Fine Food – St George’s Park Situated on the corner of Park Drive, you are transported into the Victorian era when visiting this restaurant which was restored to its former glory in 2015. While the pizzas are named flatbreads on their menu, it is much the same thing, and the spicy lamb flatbread gets our vote for one of the tastiest pizzas in the Bay. A thin and crispy base topped with slow-roasted lamb, hummus, tzatziki, tomato and herb salad, it is absolutely delicious. 4. Picasso’s Pizza – Westbourne Road, Mount Croix If you aren’t in the mood to get all dolled up and head out for a day or night on the town, why not order in and enjoy pizza from the comfort of your own home. One of the most underrated pizza spots has to be Picasso’s, a quaint take-away pizza spot on Westbourne Road. All pizzas are made from a hand-rolled medium crust pizza base, with a 100% rye option available on request. They are also not shy with their toppings, so no need to order extra cheese. Try Picasso’s Special or the Greek Special for pizza that will take you to flavourtown. Food In PE started off last year as an Instagram account, with content made up from food photographs documented by the public. Today, Food In PE is a food blog dedicated to showcasing the very best in local eateries, food news, and chefs in and around Port Elizabeth. The young team of Tayla Foong, Kgosi Motsepe, Marc Herve and Reade Foong also host a pop-up restaurant series called The Supper Club with chef Harald Greeff. For more on the local food scene follow Food In PE on Instagram, Facebook and on the blog, www.foodinpe.co.za.