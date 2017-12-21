Top DJs to rock Bay pool party

The third leg of Nelson Mandela Bay’s Pools and Beats party brings a special performance by Cape Town house music duo Twins On Decks on Friday.

The party, which started in 2015 with one of the country’s biggest hip hop artists AKA the first headliner, returned earlier this month when Shekinah was the main act.

Held at the popular McArthur Baths in Beach Road, Humewood, the party promises a fun-packed day of music for over-18s.

PE Entertainment company founder Brent Williams said he felt that there were not enough pool parties in the city for the public to enjoy, so he decided to start Pools and Beats. Unlike the usual club scene where invited national artists usually perform, the Pools and Beats party brings refreshing outdoor fun. With comfort and enjoyment a priority, Brent advises party-goers to dress as comfortably as possible in flat shoes.