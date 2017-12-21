Something for everyone at the Boardwalk
Right opposite the beach in Summerstrand, convenient for those looking to squeeze in a bit of shopping and family activities in one day, the Boardwalk can provide all-round fun for the whole family.
So, while some prefer a movie at the Boardwalk’s NuMetro cinema, others would rather shop for beach wear and more at shops including Billabong and Element Collective – and a few might just be feeling lucky enough to gamble at the casino.
This week the Boardwalk Hotel is also offering its traditional high tea every day – normally it is only available on a Saturday afternoon. Visitors can enjoy sweet and savoury treats, along with a range of teas and other refreshments, in the piano lounge daily from 3 to 4pm in the hotel lobby, ending on Christmas Eve on Sunday. The tea costs R150 (and R125 for Sun MVG cardholders).
Children’s activities
Then there are the mini humans who like to run around. The children’s play area on the lawns in front of the Boardwalk Hotel is open from 9am until 6pm daily for kids aged 3-11 at a cost of R20 until January 6.
Kids can enjoy activities such as jumping castles and balloon crafting.
Kids can also spend a half or full day at the fully supervised Kids Corner crèche near the amphitheatre, where a range of fun activities including mini ten pin bowling, musical chairs and colouring competitions is the order of the day. The cost is R80 (inclusive of lunch and a drink) for a full day and R50 (inclusive of juice and a packet of chips) for a half day.
And for a festive feel, kiddies get to take photos with Santa and enjoy jolly fun with Popsie The Clown from noon until 4pm at the Craft Centre tomorrow and on Saturday.
Buskers and mascots will also run around the retail centre from 1 until 4pm on both days.
Music and live entertainment
For the more mature family members, the Boardwalk has music shows and live entertainment in the evenings, as follows:
- Bay musical act Lee-Ann and Friends entertain patrons with live music at Bravo Bar in the casino from 7 to 10pm on Wednesdays, from 9pm to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and from 5 to 8pm on Sundays. The trio will perform from 10pm on New Year’s Eve until 1am.
- East Rand YouTube comedy sensation Jonathan will share his Afrikaans jokes at the Amphitheatre tomorrow and on Saturday at 7.30pm. Tickets cost R150 at Computicket.
- Tshawe Bar treats patrons to musical Thursdays (today) with live Sole to Soul sessions by saxophonist Curtis K and Zaza from 7 to 10pm.
- The Van Jaarsveld siblings, Karlien and Bobby, will both perform at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre this December. Karlien will perform at 7.30pm on Tuesday December 26 and Bobby on Saturday December 30 at 7pm. Tickets cost from R100 for Karlien’s show and from R120 for Bobby’s, available at Westway Cafe.