Something for everyone at the Boardwalk

Right opposite the beach in Summerstrand, convenient for those looking to squeeze in a bit of shopping and family activities in one day, the Boardwalk can provide all-round fun for the whole family.

So, while some prefer a movie at the Boardwalk’s NuMetro cinema, others would rather shop for beach wear and more at shops including Billabong and Element Collective – and a few might just be feeling lucky enough to gamble at the casino.

This week the Boardwalk Hotel is also offering its traditional high tea every day – normally it is only available on a Saturday afternoon. Visitors can enjoy sweet and savoury treats, along with a range of teas and other refreshments, in the piano lounge daily from 3 to 4pm in the hotel lobby, ending on Christmas Eve on Sunday. The tea costs R150 (and R125 for Sun MVG cardholders).

Children’s activities

Then there are the mini humans who like to run around. The children’s play area on the lawns in front of the Boardwalk Hotel is open from 9am until 6pm daily for kids aged 3-11 at a cost of R20 until January 6.

Kids can enjoy activities such as jumping castles and balloon crafting.

Kids can also spend a half or full day at the fully supervised Kids Corner crèche near the amphitheatre, where a range of fun activities including mini ten pin bowling, musical chairs and colouring competitions is the order of the day. The cost is R80 (inclusive of lunch and a drink) for a full day and R50 (inclusive of juice and a packet of chips) for a half day.