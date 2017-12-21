PE gets crafty with own beer
Make no mistake, Nelson Mandela Bay is fast catching up with the likes of Cape Town when it comes to getting crafty over beer.
The Mother City is known for its array of diverse artisan brews and is quite egotistical about it, but the Bay is catching up fast. So “beer-ware”, Capetonians. Especially when it comes to the likes of the Richmond Hill Brewing Company (RHBC) taphouse which, despite its name, you’ll actually find in the Baakens Valley at 2 Alabaster Street – part of the hip Chicky’s Yard food, drink and entertainment hub which continues to flourish.
It’s as rustic a pub as they come with the emphasis on casual and chilled. There are deck-style tables under a bedouin-type tent which always creates a party vibe.
The big feature of course are the craft beers – a clutch of them – and you should take time to find the one that blows your froth back.
Their signature offering is the house beer – Car Park John amber ale (or CPJ) – made in-house at the brewery and which has established a reputation as “Port Elizabeth’s beer”.
It’s a class act with its robust, crisp malt qualities and hint of toffee that creates its own easy-on-the-tongue, distinct taste.
CPJ may be what RHBC is known for, but in addition to its artisan associates like Two Rand Man Irish red ale, there is an entire line-up of other thirst-breakers.
This is definitely the place to park.