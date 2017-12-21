PE gets crafty with own beer

Make no mistake, Nelson Mandela Bay is fast catching up with the likes of Cape Town when it comes to getting crafty over beer.

The Mother City is known for its array of diverse artisan brews and is quite egotistical about it, but the Bay is catching up fast. So “beer-ware”, Capetonians. Especially when it comes to the likes of the Richmond Hill Brewing Company (RHBC) taphouse which, despite its name, you’ll actually find in the Baakens Valley at 2 Alabaster Street – part of the hip Chicky’s Yard food, drink and entertainment hub which continues to flourish.

It’s as rustic a pub as they come with the emphasis on casual and chilled. There are deck-style tables under a bedouin-type tent which always creates a party vibe.

The big feature of course are the craft beers – a clutch of them – and you should take time to find the one that blows your froth back.