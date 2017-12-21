Ebubeleni festival set to light up stadium

The much-awaited sixth annual Ebubeleni Music Festival is set to light up the Friendly City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next Saturday (December 30).

The national line-up includes Mzansi’s multi-award winner Mafikizolo, the legendary power duo of Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu, multi-award winner AKA, R&B and soul singers the Jaziel Brothers, new kid on the block dominating the airwaves Samthing Soweto of Akanamali, songstress Lady Zamar, popular Ngempela songwriter-singer Sjava, and Swaziland’s Sands of Tigi Tigi fame.

National star Amazulu singer-songwriter Amanda Black will perform, as will several other top musicians from the Bay.

“We decided to host this year’s event at our five-tier state-ofthe-art stadium, especially now that it is managed by the MBDA,” Ebubeleni project manager Marc Mahambehlala said.

“We worked out the few restrictions that the stadium has to suit the festival theme, which is picnic style,” he said, noting that Ebubeleni’s family orientation meant people bring their own picnic baskets, cooler boxes and camp chairs.

Festival goers can pay a picnic or cooler box ticket fee, and then they may bring in their own refreshments.