Ebubeleni festival set to light up stadium
The much-awaited sixth annual Ebubeleni Music Festival is set to light up the Friendly City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next Saturday (December 30).
The national line-up includes Mzansi’s multi-award winner Mafikizolo, the legendary power duo of Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu, multi-award winner AKA, R&B and soul singers the Jaziel Brothers, new kid on the block dominating the airwaves Samthing Soweto of Akanamali, songstress Lady Zamar, popular Ngempela songwriter-singer Sjava, and Swaziland’s Sands of Tigi Tigi fame.
National star Amazulu singer-songwriter Amanda Black will perform, as will several other top musicians from the Bay.
“We decided to host this year’s event at our five-tier state-ofthe-art stadium, especially now that it is managed by the MBDA,” Ebubeleni project manager Marc Mahambehlala said.
“We worked out the few restrictions that the stadium has to suit the festival theme, which is picnic style,” he said, noting that Ebubeleni’s family orientation meant people bring their own picnic baskets, cooler boxes and camp chairs.
Festival goers can pay a picnic or cooler box ticket fee, and then they may bring in their own refreshments.
Mahambehlala said the festival had grown from strength to strength, drawing crowds primarily from Nelson Mandela Bay at first but later also seeing revellers from elsewhere trekking to Port Elizabeth.
He said in addition to providing a platform for artists, the festival contributed to the city’s economy, creating temporary jobs for tour operators, caterers and others.
Tickets are available at Computicket for general access at R250, R300 for Golden Circle, R750 for VIP and R50 for Cooler Box tickets. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
If you want to park your car inside the stadium precinct, you can buy a parking ticket for R50, also at Computicket. There will also be free street parking.
Gates will open at 10am and the festival starts at noon, but people are urged to come early to secure their picnic spots.
The festival is supported by the national Department of Arts and Culture, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, Mzansi Magic Music, Umhlobo Wenene FM and Mahambehlala Communications.
For more information, contact Mahambehlala Communications, 081-738-8792, or e-mail info@mahambehlalacomms.co.za.