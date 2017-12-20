Finally the holidays have arrived and what would most of us not give for a trip around the world, soaking up the entire world’s splendour?

In the Nelson Mandela Bay area, we are privileged to have many eateries that showcase some of the most incredible cuisine around the world, so if you left your travel plans to the last minute or are a visitor to the Bay and are looking for something a little more exotic, it’s best you fasten your seatbelt and prepare for the trip of a lifetime, minus the airfare right here in the glorious Nelson Mandela Bay.

Mexico

First stop – Mexico! Tilting Heads on Stanley Street is a must. Be sure to go hungry and ready to party.

It’s definitely an experience you want to enjoy with family and friends – it’s extremely festive and the more people at the table, the more dishes to order and there is pretty much nothing on the menu you shouldn’t try at least once.

No matter what, be sure to order at least a portion of avocado fries, a frozen margarita (or two) and be sure to leave room for dessert – churros, fried dough dusted with sugar or cinnamon served with an incredible chocolate sauce.