Globe-trotting in the Bay
Kerryn Botha, 26, is a Port Elizabeth food blogger who goes by the name ‘A Girl Named Kez’. Join her as she takes a trip round Richmond HIll’s Latino hot-spots
Finally the holidays have arrived and what would most of us not give for a trip around the world, soaking up the entire world’s splendour?
In the Nelson Mandela Bay area, we are privileged to have many eateries that showcase some of the most incredible cuisine around the world, so if you left your travel plans to the last minute or are a visitor to the Bay and are looking for something a little more exotic, it’s best you fasten your seatbelt and prepare for the trip of a lifetime, minus the airfare right here in the glorious Nelson Mandela Bay.
- Mexico
First stop – Mexico! Tilting Heads on Stanley Street is a must. Be sure to go hungry and ready to party.
It’s definitely an experience you want to enjoy with family and friends – it’s extremely festive and the more people at the table, the more dishes to order and there is pretty much nothing on the menu you shouldn’t try at least once.
No matter what, be sure to order at least a portion of avocado fries, a frozen margarita (or two) and be sure to leave room for dessert – churros, fried dough dusted with sugar or cinnamon served with an incredible chocolate sauce.
- Italy
Next up, we cruise the Mediterranean Sea and enjoy the truest form of comfort food – Italian.
Nolio recently opened up alongside Fushin on Stanley Street and if you haven’t tried it, you certainly need to put it on your list of places to visit this festive season.
A dish that is certain to tickle your taste buds is Carpaccio Di Polpo and they make some truly scrumptious gnocchi too. Order a glass of wine and enjoy the company of some of your nearest and dearest, the Italian way.
- Spain
Last but certainly not least, Todos Locos – OLÉ! You guessed it, Spain!
This little place has a whole lot of heart and soul and it is so evident when you observe the interaction between the owner and her regular patrons, that you very quickly become family in this quaint but gorgeous place.
There is so much love and attention to detail – it’s very evident that you are observing a person’s dream unfold before you.
What a beautiful dream it is. Be sure to save room for dessert – the crème brulée may just be the best in town.
No matter where you find yourself this festive season, eat well, live well. Cherish the memories you make with the special people in your lives and have a truly blessed festive season.
- A Girl Named Kez chronicles her exploits in the kitchen and shares her foodie adventures in Nelson Mandela Bay and South Africa as a.girl.named.kez on Instagram and agirlnamedkez on Facebook