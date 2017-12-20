Recipe: strawberry frozen yoghurt

There is nothing quite as delicious as a homemade ice-cream. You can make a healthier, lighter version if you cut back on the sugar and replace the cream with yoghurt. This recipe for strawberry frozen yoghurt – or froyo – is simple to make. It serves two.

Strawberry frozen yoghurt

Ingredients

250g strawberries, frozen

500ml plain full cream Greek yoghurt

4 tablespoons (60ml) icing sugar or honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Fresh berries to serve (optional)

Method

Place the frozen berries, yoghurt, icing sugar and vanilla into a blender and process until creamy, about 2-3 minutes.

Once blended, spoon into two small bowls and serve immediately topped with fresh berries. This can also be served in cones.

If you are using fresh strawberries, you still need to freeze the mixture.

Transfer to an airtight freezable container and freeze for a minimum of six hours but preferably overnight.

Alternately, place in ice-cream machine and churn until ready.