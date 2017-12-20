Bring your friends and family and come pick your own strawberries,” asked Eastern Cape farm girl Izanne Ferreira on Facebook earlier this month – and since then holidaymakers have been doing just that at her family’s Mooihoek Boerdery in Hankey.

Strawberry picking is a fun outing for fans of the sweet red fruit and gives visitors the chance to select exactly what they want from the cornucopia on offer.

After all, how often do you buy a punnet of strawberries or other fruit from the supermarket only to get home and fine one or more are misshapen, growing whiskers, squashed or unripe?

Of course, if you factor in the cost of petrol to get from Port Elizabeth to Hankey, then it is clear you won’t be buying your strawberries any cheaper than from the shops.

However, you will have the satisfaction of picking only the juiciest, ripest berries, fresh from the bush.

It also will give the city dwellers in particular a new appreciation that food does not grow in packets, but from the soil. What’s more, it’s highly unlikely you will be able to resist the temptation to sample a few along the way.