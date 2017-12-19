Day safaris aplenty for your game viewing pleasure

Although most safari lodges might be fully booked at this time of the year, there are several places whose doors are open for day visitors.

Day safaris provide game park visitors the luxury of a game drive without the financial commitment of an overnight stay. Locals and out-of-towners alike, can take advantage of the following selection of day safaris on offer in and around Nelson Mandela Bay:

Pumba Private Game Reserve and Spa: An hour’s drive outside of Port Elizabeth, Pumba Game Reserve offers a 2.5-hour day safari package. At the end of your game drive, a traditional African boma lunch is served, and visitors are allowed to linger at their leisure. To book, contact Pumba Game Reserve at (041) 502-3050.