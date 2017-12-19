Port Elizabeth has become a hub of entertainment for kids and, with that, the market has become increasingly competitive.

In order to survive, your head has to be firmly in the game and that is why Lynette Steenkamp is constantly thinking up new ideas.

A professional photographer, owner of Words with Wings and later on a party planner, she set her sights on the-then Pink Fig restaurant off Circular Drive six years ago. She had hosted a friend’s baby shower there and immediately knew that owning a family joint was what she wanted to do.

She sent a proposal to the landlord and then in February – almost a decade later – the venue became available, the vibrant Steenkamp explained from across the rustic coffee table.

Beans With Wings opened its doors to the public on June 1, Referring to her party planning business, Words With Wings, Steenkamp said she had always made things for parties but so desperately wanted the space to execute her ideas.

While Pink Fig carried the reputation of being a kiddies venue, the revamp saw neutral colours and decor introduced, so customers of all ages could enjoy it and hold functions there.

Having obtained a liquor licence shortly after opening, craft beers and a variety of popular gins and wines are also now on offer.