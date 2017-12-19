Kiddies’ comfort at Beans with Wings
Port Elizabeth has become a hub of entertainment for kids and, with that, the market has become increasingly competitive.
In order to survive, your head has to be firmly in the game and that is why Lynette Steenkamp is constantly thinking up new ideas.
A professional photographer, owner of Words with Wings and later on a party planner, she set her sights on the-then Pink Fig restaurant off Circular Drive six years ago. She had hosted a friend’s baby shower there and immediately knew that owning a family joint was what she wanted to do.
She sent a proposal to the landlord and then in February – almost a decade later – the venue became available, the vibrant Steenkamp explained from across the rustic coffee table.
Beans With Wings opened its doors to the public on June 1, Referring to her party planning business, Words With Wings, Steenkamp said she had always made things for parties but so desperately wanted the space to execute her ideas.
While Pink Fig carried the reputation of being a kiddies venue, the revamp saw neutral colours and decor introduced, so customers of all ages could enjoy it and hold functions there.
Having obtained a liquor licence shortly after opening, craft beers and a variety of popular gins and wines are also now on offer.
The menu started off with Steenkamp’s speciality; crepes with a small selection of sweet or savoury fillings to choose from, with the savoury option served with a side salad.
But, as the establishment grew in popularity, so did the demand for a bigger variety of foods. True to her promise of keeping it simple, the menu was expanded to offer yummy gourmet burgers and hot dogs and, by the end of the year, will offer a variety of wood-fired pizzas.
My favourite has got to be the chicken and mayo crepe for a reasonable R45.
The breakfast menu consists of a mini breakfast – fried egg, bacon, toast and tomato relish – for R25, savoury mince on toast for R50, or a croissant or scone served with cheese and jam for R30.
The kiddies’ menu offers toasted cheese, chicken nuggets, viennas and fish fingers, and of course, my daughter’s favourite, ice-cream!
Everything is beautifully presented in rustic tin cups or on wooden boards.
Operating hours are 9am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday, and 9am to 1pm on Sundays.
The restaurant is open on Friday and Saturday evenings, weather and booking dependent.