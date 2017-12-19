Charm and elegance have always been the signature of one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s landmark beachfront hotels that has stood the test of time.

It may have undergone a number of facelifts over the decades, but the somewhat art deco appearance of the Beach Hotel in Marine Drive has pretty much endured and remains remarkably modern.

And that certainly goes for one of its best and most visible features – The Verandah, which immediately beckons if you happen to be driving past.

With its tasteful furnishings and stylish open-air layout, it is the perfect venue to invite out-of-town friends to gather with plenty of parking behind the hotel (and with its easy address, they certainly won’t get lost!)