Chill out at the Beach Hotel’s Verandah
Charm and elegance have always been the signature of one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s landmark beachfront hotels that has stood the test of time.
It may have undergone a number of facelifts over the decades, but the somewhat art deco appearance of the Beach Hotel in Marine Drive has pretty much endured and remains remarkably modern.
And that certainly goes for one of its best and most visible features – The Verandah, which immediately beckons if you happen to be driving past.
With its tasteful furnishings and stylish open-air layout, it is the perfect venue to invite out-of-town friends to gather with plenty of parking behind the hotel (and with its easy address, they certainly won’t get lost!)
You of course have panoramic views of the breakers, Hobie Beach, Shark Rock Pier and Algoa Bay which, on a clear day, you can quite literally see forever.
Service is on a level befitting the institution’s reputation (at all its food emporiums on offer) for fine wining and dining – and that extends to the exotic cocktails and other sundowners that are as dazzling as they are delicious and thirst-quenching and which will not disappoint.
A mojito or daiquiri is just the ticket at sunset.
There is also a more than ample menu selection of either light or more substantial meals if the appetite is calling.