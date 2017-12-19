Mitchell’s craft beer still a Bridge Street Brewery hit as eateries thrive around popular watering hole

Ever since master-brewer Lex Mitchell brewed the first pint at the Bridge Street Brewery five years ago, the Baakens Valley has been growing as an Epicurean attraction. The man known for his work in Knysna developing Mitchell’s beer – and which is still made there today – was at the forefront of the craft beer wave that is now cresting in Port Elizabeth and around the country.

And, although officially retired, Mitchell is still a regular sight helping to refill the rapidly emptying casks at BSB but now there are several other spots – plus another brewery – dotted along the riverside.

Residents and visitors enjoy regular markets such as Food Truck Friday, the Good Night Market and the Valley Market, as well as pop-up restaurants such the Supper Club which held its last meal for the year at Chicky’s Yard, a semi-outdoor venue in the valley.

Bridge Street Brewery (BSB)

BSB itself offers more than a gourmet pub and grub with the attraction not only the home-brewed craft ales but also its position overlooking the Baakens River.

Friendly Stranger

If you are just stopping in for a cup of coffee or a slice of cake, the Friendly Stranger in the same complex is one of the cosiest coffee shops in the city. When it is full upstairs, you can sit outside or even traipse down its narrow stairwell for a quaint (and private) nook underneath. In the afternoon between 2 and 4pm (it closes at 4pm), you can enjoy coffee and cake for R50 and the cake portions are generous – the carrot cake in particular!

Gunston’s Gastropub

Gunston’s Gastropub is a fairly new addition to the same node and is at least the third restaurant to try the corner spot since BSB opened in 2012 – but the brothers who run it have a flair for food.

Jonathan, Nicholas and Tim Gunston know their onions, with restaurants under their chef’s apron, which include the Chart Room at the Yacht Club, Two Olives and now the new Italian restaurant Nolio in Stanley Street. Tim is still based at Gunston’s while Nic has taken over Off The Hook, the little seafood eatery at the PE Deep Sea Angling Club in the harbour and Jon is developing Nolio.

Gunston’s however is much smaller than BSB and gets buzzy at night so it is best to book ahead.

Remo’s

Moving closer to town, head down Alabaster Street for the delightful new Remo’s Italian restaurant which has replaced Fratelli Deli. It is still run by the same Italian family who have roots going far back into the history of this city, with Michelle Puggia at the helm.