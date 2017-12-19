Fans of Afrikaans music can look forward to several big names visiting the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro over the summer season, including brother and sister Bobby and Karlien van Jaarsveld, Steve Hofmeyr and more alternative options such as Radio Kalahari Orkes.

Open Sky Entertainment Park and Lapa in Little Chelsea is the venue for several performances, with the Boardwalk in Summerstrand and the Music Kitchen in Newton Park also saying ja asseblief to visiting artists in December. Here are a few of the confirmed shows coming up this week and next for the Bay:

Adam

Adam is performing at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre, from 8pm tonight. Inquiries: Westway Café (041) 365-0217.

Theuns Jordaan

Theuns Jordaan is performing at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre tomorrow from 8pm. He will be performing some of his older material as well as songs from his more recent albums including Roeper, released in 2012 and his English album, Tribute to the Poets, released in 2013. Inquiries: Westway (number above).

Radio Kalahari Orkes

The band with the quirky name of Radio Kalahari Orkes will bring their national “Brekfis op Barandas” tour to the Eastern Cape this month, hitting both Port Elizabeth and Cape St Francis.

Band members Ian Roberts on guitar, singer and and drummer Bradley Cooper will bring their brand of Afrikaans folk and roots music to the Music Kitchen in Newton Park on Wednesday, December 20. Bookings may be made on 066-200-2765.

Then they move to Rock Lily in Cape St Francis On Thursday. Tickets are R150, available online via Quicket or at the door.