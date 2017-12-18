Walk tall in ‘pre-loved’ frocks and party wear for ethical summer flair

Louise Liebenberg chats to Bay trendsetters who’ve been curating stunning second-hand clothes that have drawn a veritable mix of customers top fashion items – with oodles of style to boot

Reload is for recycling quality second-hand clothes – good stuff only and preferably brands like Zara, Country Road, Trenery, Diesel and G-star Raw. We also have some South African labels like Colleen Eitzen. It has to be on trend, good quality, clean and in good condition.

How did Reload start?

I’ve always liked the idea of reselling good used clothing.

I started with a Facebook page about two years ago and invited people to sell their stuff on Reload by posting pictures with prices and photos.

The idea to start the “rail” at Jigsaw came about after I realised, firstly, that there are a lot of people who have good items but feel shy to sell them.

Secondly, there are logistics involved in viewing, trying things on and paying at someone’s house.

Now that I’ve got an audience – close to 2 000 FB members – I thought it’s time to take it a step further. I brought my brother, Werner Marx, on board and we select what we think will sell, decide with the seller on a price and, for a small commission, sell stuff on their behalf. I still use Reload FB to post pictures, but don’t allow private selling anymore.

What has response been like and why do you think people find the concept appealing?

People love the idea and have responded very well – they can get fantastic items at great prices.