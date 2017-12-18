Store for lovers of bargains and labels

I love a bargain and I love nice things. After a consultation with stylist and image consultant Amanda Bosch (I needed help with my wardrobe), I realised there was a need for a place in PE where people could sell the good quality, hardly worn clothing they’d spent a lot of money on.

It’s the only way to shop in London, NYC and LAX!

It’s said that if one million women bought their next item of clothing second-hand instead of new, we’d prevent six million kilos of carbon pollution entering the atmosphere.

You literally started in a backroom (hence the name), then moved to your own shop?

I converted the garage at the back of our house into a stunning little shop last year and was open two mornings a week. I soon realised it should be open for longer.

I found the perfect place in Walmer and was able to retain The Backroom name. I also found the right person to run it: Aurette de Reuck has more than 30 years’ retail experience.

What’s the response been like?

It’s been amazing. To date, we have 170 clients who supply us with amazing pre-loved, sometimes new clothing, shoes and accessories.

What sort of items and labels do you stock and how does it work, in a nutshell?

We work on a consignment basis and if stock is still there after three months, we either reduce the price, ask the client to collect or donate the clothes to different charities.