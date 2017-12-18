It’s come along way since it was just a place to grab a burger, but you can still do that and enjoy terrific sundowners or a brew with a view at the Something Good Roadhouse in Summerstrand.

With its selection of craft and regular draughts on tap, jam jars, ciders and bottled beers, you will find the late afternoon refreshment you need, especially if you’re fresh from Pollok Beach, which is less than a pebble’s throw away.

With its bar and expansive dining area and deck, you have plenty of choice when it comes to ordering your drinks and deciding where you’ll catch the view of Algoa Bay with a salty sea breeze guaranteed.

If you’re feeling adventurous the Mojo Jam Jar with double vodka, double Mojo, Sprite and club soda is going to hit the spot on a hot day.