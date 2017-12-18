Ever dreamt of exploring the world’s most exotic destinations by ship?

Sales for MSC Cruises’ second world cruise, setting sail in 2020, opened late last month and bookings have been streaming in.

The 116-night world cruise on board the MSC Magnifica will call at a whole host of far-flung destinations including Peru, Papua New Guinea, Bali and India.

The new itinerary includes more than 40 destinations and 23 countries, and provides a unique opportunity to travel the world without ever needing to leave the comfort of your cabin.

The first MSC world cruise was launched to great success last year and is due to set to sail in January 2019.

The Magnifica is considered one of the jewels of the MSC’s global fleet, and has been designed to reflect the cultures and cuisines of the countries the ship will visit. MSC Cruises’ chief executive Gianni Onorato said guests would have the opportunity to “fully immerse themselves in a true around the world voyage of discovery both on board and on shore”.

In 2020, guests embarking from Civitavecchia/Rome, Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona on January 4, 5, 6 and 7 respectively will cross five continents on a three-month voyage of discovery to some of the world’s most talked-about destinations. Eight of the destinations will include an overnight stay in port, giving guests up to two days to experience the local attractions, cuisine and atmosphere.

Among the 43 destinations of the 2020 MSC World Cruise are a host of new and exotic destinations including, among many others:

Ushuaia, Argentina – the most southern city in the world, this fishing village offers stunning water scenery and often snow- topped mountains;

Rapa Nui, Easter Island – famed globally for its ancient carved-stone statues;

Darwin, Australia – this region on the northern tip of the country allows guests to experience the true Australia – beaches, lagoons, sports and local wildlife – within close proximity;

Valparaiso, Chile – guests can soak up spectacular views of the Pacific and explore the city famed for its colourful houses on dramatic coastal hills,

Bustling city Mumbai (previously Bombay) offers the tastes, sights and smells of India around every corner;

Salalah, Oman – multiple waterfalls, lush flora and unusual animals make this stop hard to forget.

Fifteen shore excursions are included in the cost of booking for the 2020 MSC world cruise, and other excursions may be booked both in advance or during the cruise.

Highlights include:

In Isle of Pines, New Caledonia, visit Turtle Bay and perhaps even swim close to two breeds of turtle, as well as other marine life, such as stingrays, manta rays, sharks and dolphins;

Explore the ancient city of Petra in the Jordanian desert and traverse the narrow cut-through ravine revealing its famous rose-red, rock-carved temple;

In Port Kelang, Kuala Lumpur, head for the top of the Kuala Lumpur Tower, one of the world’s tallest structures, to take in the breath-taking city views from above.

Guests on the world cruise will also benefit from complimentary mealtime restaurant drinks packages and a 30% reduction on all laundry services; more than 90 shows performed in the ship’s Royal Theatre and a comprehensive activity schedule with theme evenings, language classes, guest speakers and more.

It is also possible not to do the full cruise, but certain legs of it.

For more about MSC Magnifica and the world cruise itinerary, visit: www.msccruises.co.za.