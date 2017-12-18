Latest:
coffee hotspots
Hot spots for caffeine lovers

coffee hotspots
Picture: Tayla Foong

Stir

Stir’s hiding-place in a new age church at the corner of Heugh Road and Second Avenue, Walmer, is mirrored by the oppressively cathedral-like order boards that force you to look up like a supplicant at the altar of caffeine. Their Cape Town-sourced grind is nicely rounded and not too acidic, which is great for balancing out the cotton-mouth-inducing, but satisfyingly cheesy quiche;

 

Friendly Stranger

Established favourite Friendly Stranger in the Baakens Valley has had the best mocha in town for ages. Visit on a day when you’re taking it easy and have the time to enjoy the delightfully hipstery atmosphere;

 

Micoffee

Mike Chizeya’s rise to power along Walmer’s Main Road has made him something of a Port Elizabeth legend at this point, and his Grand Cap is the only one to leave this writer with a bonafide caffeine buzz.

Beware the sledgehammer of bitterness that looms up to meet you as you progress through your coffee’s latter half – it’s a bulldozer of a blend;

 

Urban Espress

Despite baffling opening hours, Urban in Villiers Road, just off Sixth, makes a great latté with ringside seats for watching the strange and lanky wildlife known as cyclists;

 

Savage’s

The historical Park Drive home of the affluent Savage family has a charming colonial aesthetic. The menu is appropriately paired with nonagenarian Mastertons blends that remain just as dignified after so many years of service to Port Elizabeth and beyond;

 

Grass Roof

Also one for a slow day due to chronic understaffing. Grass Roof not only puts out a great little cappuccino frothed with Seaview air, but also a peanut butter milkshake so chunky it will set off the allergies of any afflicted persons you happen to breathe on for the next week;

 

Caffeine Dispensary

Hidden in between the airlock-style doors of Kings Court’s east wing, this is the perfect place to set up your mobile workstation as a high-powered yuppie or desperate student;

 

Bocadillos

Once you finally exhume your coffee from out of the coffin-lid of foam that each mug is sealed with, there’s a pleasant blend to be found underneath. The Black Insomnia, available by special request, will raise your heart rate and give you a dull headache that will provide you with the necessary level of background anxiety to propel you into finishing off the day’s tasks.

Find Bocadillos in First and Sixth avenues, Walmer;

 

Rhubarb & Lime

If you’re put off by the high-class naff of Savage’s, cross Park Lane and come to the friendly Rhubarb & Lime. Nobody will be able to find you in their little side alley of tables, guiltily munching through their frankly first-rate array of confectionery;

 

Vovo Telo

Vovo Telo in Raleigh Street, Richmond Hill, is another time-honoured staple and proud export of Port Elizabeth. You can take righteous pride in informing your supercilious Joburg relatives that “their” Vovo is actually a Port Elizabeth brand. Their flat white is rivalled only by their cheesecake, and it is surely a punishable offence not to pair the two.

 

