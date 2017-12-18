Stir

Stir’s hiding-place in a new age church at the corner of Heugh Road and Second Avenue, Walmer, is mirrored by the oppressively cathedral-like order boards that force you to look up like a supplicant at the altar of caffeine. Their Cape Town-sourced grind is nicely rounded and not too acidic, which is great for balancing out the cotton-mouth-inducing, but satisfyingly cheesy quiche;

Friendly Stranger

Established favourite Friendly Stranger in the Baakens Valley has had the best mocha in town for ages. Visit on a day when you’re taking it easy and have the time to enjoy the delightfully hipstery atmosphere;

Micoffee

Mike Chizeya’s rise to power along Walmer’s Main Road has made him something of a Port Elizabeth legend at this point, and his Grand Cap is the only one to leave this writer with a bonafide caffeine buzz.

Beware the sledgehammer of bitterness that looms up to meet you as you progress through your coffee’s latter half – it’s a bulldozer of a blend;

Urban Espress

Despite baffling opening hours, Urban in Villiers Road, just off Sixth, makes a great latté with ringside seats for watching the strange and lanky wildlife known as cyclists;

Savage’s

The historical Park Drive home of the affluent Savage family has a charming colonial aesthetic. The menu is appropriately paired with nonagenarian Mastertons blends that remain just as dignified after so many years of service to Port Elizabeth and beyond;