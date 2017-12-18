Best of the beach reads
There is just a week to go until Christmas, your summer holidays have started and you are looking for a good beach read – where do you even start? Looking back on the hits of 2017 might give you a few suggestions.
No review of the book scene in South Africa can leave out two killer non-fiction titles released this year, which are “must reads”, in particular if you live in this metro:
How to Steal a City: The Battle for Nelson Mandela Bay, an Inside Account by Crispian Olver ruffled more than a few feathers when it was published by Jonathan Ball in October. Officials both in and outside the municipality are still facing the fall-out from his revelations about dodgy deals and maladministration.
Luckily for Olver, How to Steal A City was released before the year’s political blockbuster came out, published by Tafelberg last month;
The President’s Keepers: Those Keeping Zuma in Power and Out of Prison by Jacques Pauw was the undoubted hit of the year. Just when South Africans thought nothing could shock us, out came this searing look at who actually funds the president, with skeletons tumbling out of the political cabinets.
And there is no need to rely on the pirated digital copy doing the rounds, as there is no chance the book will be recalled: its first print run of 40 000 flew off the shelves and a second run of 30 000 should ensure you manage to find a copy.
Although How to Steal A City and The President’s Keepers are not typical “beach reads”, they will give you plenty to discuss with visiting friends and family, especially looking at the outcome of the ANC elective conference taking place right now!
The new Paula Hawkins thriller, Into The Water, topped several bestseller lists this year. The Zimbabwean-born British author received brilliant reviews for her debut novel, The Girl on the Train, and her second book is also filled with psychological suspense;
Dan Brown’s new book, Origin, is another thriller that begs to be read only on holiday, preferably while lying in the sun and sipping a mind-numbing cocktail;
Camino Island by John Grisham was another big hitter in terms of sales this year, with the subject of stolen books a departure from his main offerings of legal thrillers;
The spiritually allegorical novel, The Shack, by William P Young, originally published 10 years ago, was a surprise hit this year;
For a lighter take on life, dip into Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls, and Everything in Between by Lauren Graham;
Parents of teenagers who loved The Fault in Our Stars by John Green will be thrilled to know that there is a new book out, Turtles All The Way Down. In this one Green creates a world of love and resilience centred on 16-year-old Aza and her friend, Daisy;
If your children are missing Harry Potter, be consoled that J K Rowling has not yet put down her pen. This year she released Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Original Screenplay. The better news is that there is a sequel planned to the fantasy film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald;
If you enjoy the darkly different fantasy world, you may enjoy the new book by master storyteller Neil Gaiman, Norse Mythology. Let the kids have the pop-culture version of Thor at the cinema while you dig into a more literary take where Gaiman explores the great Norse myths.