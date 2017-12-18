Best of the beach reads

There is just a week to go until Christmas, your summer holidays have started and you are looking for a good beach read – where do you even start? Looking back on the hits of 2017 might give you a few suggestions.

No review of the book scene in South Africa can leave out two killer non-fiction titles released this year, which are “must reads”, in particular if you live in this metro:

How to Steal a City: The Battle for Nelson Mandela Bay, an Inside Account by Crispian Olver ruffled more than a few feathers when it was published by Jonathan Ball in October. Officials both in and outside the municipality are still facing the fall-out from his revelations about dodgy deals and maladministration.

Luckily for Olver, How to Steal A City was released before the year’s political blockbuster came out, published by Tafelberg last month;

The President’s Keepers: Those Keeping Zuma in Power and Out of Prison by Jacques Pauw was the undoubted hit of the year. Just when South Africans thought nothing could shock us, out came this searing look at who actually funds the president, with skeletons tumbling out of the political cabinets.

And there is no need to rely on the pirated digital copy doing the rounds, as there is no chance the book will be recalled: its first print run of 40 000 flew off the shelves and a second run of 30 000 should ensure you manage to find a copy.

Although How to Steal A City and The President’s Keepers are not typical “beach reads”, they will give you plenty to discuss with visiting friends and family, especially looking at the outcome of the ANC elective conference taking place right now!