Festive fun until late at Baywest
This festive season, Baywest is extending its shopping hours from 9am to 9pm, until December 23.
In addition, Nelson Mandela Bay’s largest shopping centre will host a series of Christmastime events.
The following roundup of events and activities is sure to ease holiday shoppers’ anxiety and provide fun for the whole family:
- Photos with Santa: Santa Clause will be at the Baywest central exhibition court until Christmas Eve. In partnership with Kodak Eglings Profoto, Santa is on hand from 10am to 5pm to take pictures and listen to Christmas gift requests. Instant printing of photographs is available in A5 and jumbo-sized prints;
- Rotary Gift of Joy: Christmas is a time of giving, so why not donate a gift or sum of money to someone in need at Rotary’s annual Gift of Joy? All donations will aid the Red Band Barista Academy. The Rotary Gift of Joy donation station will operate until Sunday December 24, from 9am to 7pm;
- Helicopter flips: Enjoy a thrilling experience with family and friends by taking a helicopter ride. Helicopter tours will depart from the helistop at Baywest entrance one on Saturday and Sunday December 23 and 24, between 9am and 5pm. Book a flip for the family with Helicopter Pilot Training Centre and E’scape Airtours on (041) 581-0327;
- Dinos Alive: The Dinos Alive exhibition continues to run throughout the festive season until early next year. The exhibit showcases 25 life-like animatronic dinosaurs, and also features games and quizzes for kids of all ages. Dinos Alive is in the outside parking area between entrance one and two, and is open from 9am to 7pm. To book, visit Computicket at www.computicket.com