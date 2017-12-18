Plenty poetic vibes for Art on Target fans
Laid-Back Art on Target at the bottom of Target Kloof is hosting a packed live music programme from today until Friday, with several iconic acts to form part of the lineup.
Today and tomorrow there are two evenings of stellar entertainment by AuldField – featuring South African music legends Wendy Oldfield and Robyn Auld – to look forward to. The pair combine a mix of djembe, soul vocals, harmonica, stompboard and African blues guitar stylings.
Both veterans of the South African touring circuit with many hit songs along the way, their collaboration is described as uplifting and upbeat with roots versions of their old hits along with their contemporary catalogue.
Tickets R100, doors open 7pm.
Foxtrot will perform their live soundtrack for the classic silent film, Piccadilly, on Wednesday. The film is one hour 40 minutes long and will have a 20-minute half-time interval.
Foxtrot is an experimental post-genre band born late last year. Elements of jazz, classical, electro, rock and pop are fused into what they call “fox-pop”.
Tickets R100, doors open 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.
On Thursday, folk rock band Zambuktu will launch their first CD, Songs of Love and Death. Zambuktu’s core members, Joe van der Linden and Tim Hopwood (dubbed the Leonard Cohen of the Karoo), will be joined by John Dickin, Kendal Beadon, Megan du Toit and Herman van Wyk.
Tickets R100, doors open 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.
Writer, singer and spoken-word performer Hagen Engler will present an evening of adventures in words on Friday.
A Lyrical Journey incorporates stories, anecdotes, rhymes, raps, poems and acoustic songs. He will also include tales from his published works, including Life’s A Beach, Greener Grass and Magnum Chic; songs written with his bands Jedi Rollers and The Near Misses; and poems created by his alter-ego, Inspector Ras.
Featured performer on the night will be Beadon, a multi-instrumentalist musician, on guitar, keyboards and programming.
Attendees at the one-night-only performance will receive a free, limited-edition copy of one of Engler’s books.
Tickets R70, doors open 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.
Art on Target is at 2 Target Kloof, Essexvale. Contact Bretten-Anne Moolman on 083-728-5295, info@artwork.co.za or (041) 373-3334 for information and bookings. You may bring your own hard tack, and glasses and ice are provided.
There will also be a Wrap Café for food and other beverages.