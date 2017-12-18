Laid-Back Art on Target at the bottom of Target Kloof is hosting a packed live music programme from today until Friday, with several iconic acts to form part of the lineup.

Today and tomorrow there are two evenings of stellar entertainment by AuldField – featuring South African music legends Wendy Oldfield and Robyn Auld – to look forward to. The pair combine a mix of djembe, soul vocals, harmonica, stompboard and African blues guitar stylings.

Both veterans of the South African touring circuit with many hit songs along the way, their collaboration is described as uplifting and upbeat with roots versions of their old hits along with their contemporary catalogue.

Tickets R100, doors open 7pm.

Foxtrot will perform their live soundtrack for the classic silent film, Piccadilly, on Wednesday. The film is one hour 40 minutes long and will have a 20-minute half-time interval.

Foxtrot is an experimental post-genre band born late last year. Elements of jazz, classical, electro, rock and pop are fused into what they call “fox-pop”.

Tickets R100, doors open 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.