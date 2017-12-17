A new edition of the popular A Guide to the Garden Route was launched recently and if you are still scouting for Christmas gifts then this revised and updated title could be an ideal option for the nature lover in your family or friendship circle.

This is the fifth edition of the guide, which first appeared 20 years ago and is again published by Jacana Media.

It provides detailed but digestible insight into the geology of this globally significant area, its rich and diverse marine life, its plants and insects, and also its land creatures.

The Garden Route is, of course, also famous for its incredible concentration of bird species and this section of A Guide to the Garden Route will certainly not disappoint.

The illustrations are expertly and exquisitely done, adding greatly to the appeal of the book.

Being an avid armchair archeologist, I found the chapter on the human history of the area especially interesting. Ancient sites abound here and the story of human settlement on the Garden Route goes back at least 100000 years.

A large section of the book is also devoted to useful maps and a breakdown of activities that can be done in every section of the Garden Route.

“We hope this updated and revised edition will give much pleasure and a better insight into the natural treasures of the Garden Route environment, its diverse and beautiful landscapes, its rich cultural history and its mountains, rivers and coastal magnificence,” local tourism authority Grahame Thomson said.

Thomson urges visitors to venture beyond the known routes, listen to the silence and “be amazed by the world we have been given”.

To order the book at R280 per copy (plus postage) or less 10% for five copies or more (plus postage) contact Julie at ecovive@mweb.co.za or 082-322-2209, or Grahame on 082-924-8349 or grahame@venturebeyond.co.za

Two lucky readers will each a copy of A Guide to the Garden Route. To enter, SMS the word GARDENROUTE to 41893 before noon on Monday. Winners will be drawn electronically and notified by day’s end.

SMSes cost R1.50 each, errors and omissions are billed, and free SMSes do not count. Other Ts and Cs may also apply.

Tiso Blackstar employees and their families may not enter.

The winners or a representative must collect the books from the marketing department at Newspaper House, 19 Baakens Street, PE.