The arts combine for an evening in Central

The Roof Garden Bar in Central is set to be a hub of all-round entertainment for Bay lovers of the arts next weekend.

Hosted by Bay award-winning alternative, urban traditional music band Ikati Esengxoweni (Cat in the Bag), The Village Concerts Presents – The Cottonfields, Umle & Ikati Esengxoweni arts awareness event offers some of the Bay’s finest artists sharing one stage.

Ikati Esengxoweni vocalist Lark Wantu said: “It’s way of getting everything artsy together to close off the year because usually if there’s a music or theatre event, it’s just that and not everything in one place.

“The event will also act as a catalyst to a fundraising campaign by Ikati Esengxoweni, as we will be performing at the Smoking Dragon Festivala at the main stage in Drakensberg,” she said.

The event will incorporate live music with poetry by Dongadala Bemdiliza, visual art by 4 Blind Mice and theatrical storytelling by playwright Xabiso Zweni.

Zweni has lighthearted theatrical tricks up his sleeve for the day.

“Because it’s a happy season, I don’t want to depress people quite a lot so I’ll be doing a collage of funny and joyful monologues … nothing too depressing,” he said.

The five-member band – vocalists Wantu and Anam Manyati, drummer Nkwenkwezi Mtila, bassist Sandile Suka and guitarist Nceba Mgolombane – will headline the event alongside Umle and The Cottonfields.

Football fans will not be left out as there will also be table soccer for them.

Blending right into the mood will be an exhibition and sale of arts and crafts by 4 Blind Mice and various stalls for the foodies.

Gates open at 4pm for table soccer and the event starts at 5pm on Saturday December 23. Tickets are R100 inclusive of a welcome glass of wine at the door. – Zamandulo Malonde