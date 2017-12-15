Outdoor music ‘jol’ at ‘Rocking The Petunias’

For the kind-hearted who like to party with the less fortunate in mind, Rocking The Petunias might just be the relevant philanthropic jol.

The annual outdoor live music event – held at Ziggy’s Rock and Reggae Restaurant and Bar at Pine Lodge Resort each year – is not only a platform to promote local musicians but also donates profits to various charity projects in the Bay.

A brainchild of Ocean Rock Entertainment founder Francois Theron Malan, Rocking The Petunias has entertained Port Elizabethans for the past six years.