Outdoor music ‘jol’ at ‘Rocking The Petunias’
For the kind-hearted who like to party with the less fortunate in mind, Rocking The Petunias might just be the relevant philanthropic jol.
The annual outdoor live music event – held at Ziggy’s Rock and Reggae Restaurant and Bar at Pine Lodge Resort each year – is not only a platform to promote local musicians but also donates profits to various charity projects in the Bay.
A brainchild of Ocean Rock Entertainment founder Francois Theron Malan, Rocking The Petunias has entertained Port Elizabethans for the past six years.
Profits from previous events have been used to fund projects like Christmas parties for underprivileged children from various schools and homes. Ocean Rock, along with local artists, recently offered financial assistance to projects such as the recent Jamming For Harmony concerts in aid of victims of the Eastern Cape fires and the Schoenmakerskop attack victim.
Malan said his vision was to expand the event to cater for the whole family, with jumping castles, clowns, food trucks and stalls. On this year’s entertainment line-up are Big Man and Bear, the Alex Cavan Band, Letters From Jane, Belle and The Beard, Wayne Kallis, Daniel Jay, Too Many Chiefs, Faye Gatley and The Soloflares, the Rob Thompson Band, Emma Ellis and Tim Sedso and The Linebackers. The seventh instalment of Rocking The Petunias will run from 11am to 10pm on Sunday at Ziggy’s.
The event is open to all ages. Entry is R80 for the general public and free for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at the gate and bookings can be made at Ziggy’s through (041) 583-3789.