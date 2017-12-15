Lots to suit your fancy at the fayre

Looking for a unique and timeless Christmas gift for someone special?

Vintage PE in Westbourne Road is hosting another of its popular fayres tomorrow.

The Little Vintage Fayre is billed as a “market with a difference” and will again have a variety of stalls selling vintage, antique and recycled wares. Entry is free and as usual the market will be operating in front of Vintage PE’s premises at 37 Westbourne Road from 9am to 2pm.

“The response to previous markets has been amazing – people keep asking me when I am hosting another one,” Vintage PE owner Carmen Sporke said.

“I invite a few different stalls to every fayre. The fayres are held four times a year, always on a public holiday. I think this keeps it exciting and something to look forward to.”

Fashion-savvy students and vintage-loving gals in Port Elizabeth will already be familiar with Sporke’s beautifully curated shop, where she sells one-of-a-kind “pre-loved” clothing, accessories, decor and other items that have caught her discerning eye.