Lots to suit your fancy at the fayre
Looking for a unique and timeless Christmas gift for someone special?
Vintage PE in Westbourne Road is hosting another of its popular fayres tomorrow.
The Little Vintage Fayre is billed as a “market with a difference” and will again have a variety of stalls selling vintage, antique and recycled wares. Entry is free and as usual the market will be operating in front of Vintage PE’s premises at 37 Westbourne Road from 9am to 2pm.
“The response to previous markets has been amazing – people keep asking me when I am hosting another one,” Vintage PE owner Carmen Sporke said.
“I invite a few different stalls to every fayre. The fayres are held four times a year, always on a public holiday. I think this keeps it exciting and something to look forward to.”
Fashion-savvy students and vintage-loving gals in Port Elizabeth will already be familiar with Sporke’s beautifully curated shop, where she sells one-of-a-kind “pre-loved” clothing, accessories, decor and other items that have caught her discerning eye.
Besides checking out her shop for whimsical pieces, visitors will able be able to browse a selection of market stalls set up by other vendors tomorrow. “The Little Vintage Fayre specialises in showcasing people trading in antique, bric-a-brac, linen, jewellery, vintage clothing and more,” Sporke said.
“These traders share my love of finding something precious and unique.
“Amanda, of Monami, will be selling her beautiful children’s dresses with exquisite crochet work. Megan, of Oh Golly Miss Molly, will be trading in bric-a-brac, jewellery and vintage clothing. Mark and Joanne will have their amazing collection of antique jewellery, linens and silverware, and Kevin will be showcasing his antique bric-a-brac and coins.”
Sporke encourages her clients to choose vintage clothing over new not just because of the recycling factor, but also because of the “quality, style and uniqueness of these items”.
“We can all agree they don’t make clothing the way they used to!” she chuckled. “Most of the fabrics are no longer in existence, and the shape of the items actually fits a person’s body.”
Vintage PE’s barista will be on hand to serve killer coffees and there will be snacks available for purchase.
For more information contact Vintage PE on 083-238-5070.