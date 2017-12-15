Young talent on stage at Grassroots Arts Fest
Makhi Concepts will host their annual Grassroots Arts Festival at Monde’s Place in Mkhombe street, Motherwell on Sunday.
The festival is aimed at unearthing, informing and grooming aspiring music artists and providing a platform for up-and-coming hip hop performers who use their voice as a force for change.
Event organiser, Makhi Fibi, said: “The Grassroots Arts Festival is an unorthodox and aggressive exhibition of urban youth culture; a melting pot for dynamic street entrepreneurship and a potent movement of progressive arts established in 2010.
“It is a gesture meant to mend the cracks left by the apartheid regime between races, provinces and people.”
The event’s core audience is previously disadvantaged individuals who can benefit from the festival as a launch pad.
“Beyond everything else it is set to create a trading space, meaningful networking and employment opportunities in the midst of township people, thus adding economic value in their lives,” Fibi said.
Hip-hop artist Yahkeem will conduct a workshop at 2pm at which he will speak about connecting to the music industry at a national level, while being based in the Eastern Cape.
At 4pm, there will be performances from Isaac Wilson, Azi, Yahkeem, Cush Solomon, Nahum, Lujaman, Blaze and Kobayne Clan.
Festival-goers can also expect a surprise performance from a wellknown national act.
The event will run until 10pm, with tickets costing R30 at the door.
For more information contact Makhi Fibi, 083-734-2927, or e-mail: makhiconcepts@gmail.com