Makhi Concepts will host their annual Grassroots Arts Festival at Monde’s Place in Mkhombe street, Motherwell on Sunday.

The festival is aimed at unearthing, informing and grooming aspiring music artists and providing a platform for up-and-coming hip hop performers who use their voice as a force for change.

Event organiser, Makhi Fibi, said: “The Grassroots Arts Festival is an unorthodox and aggressive exhibition of urban youth culture; a melting pot for dynamic street entrepreneurship and a potent movement of progressive arts established in 2010.

“It is a gesture meant to mend the cracks left by the apartheid regime between races, provinces and people.”

The event’s core audience is previously disadvantaged individuals who can benefit from the festival as a launch pad.