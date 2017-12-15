Fun at Christmas on the Farm
Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa treat for the little ones at Holmeleigh Farmyard, with food and entertainment too
Ho, ho, ho! Father Christmas and his helpers are coming to Holmeleigh Farmyard tomorrow as special guests at The Herald Christmas on the Farm. Gates open at 3pm for a fun-filled afternoon and evening for the whole family to enjoy.
For the kids, there will be a funzone area consisting of a zipline, inflatables and rides. Santa will be arriving at 4.30pm to hand out gifts to the children.
Moms and dads, please drop off your kids’ clearly labelled gifts at The Herald tent before 4.15pm.
There will also be SPAR cupcake decorating for the kids to enjoy. To mark the occasion, get your pictures taken by professional photographer Liezl Barrow of Pro-Design Photography.
A whimsical spacious Christmas decorated area will be set up for family photographs and images will be available before December 25. Photograph packages are R100 for two edited images e-mailed or 10 edited images on disc at R300.
With more than 54 vendors on board, The Herald Christmas on the Farm will feature a Christmas market and pop-up shops for some last-minute shopping in a relaxed environment.
There will be plenty of food – so come hungry! There will be 14 food trucks and a variety of food stalls selling traditional Greek fare, German food and Asian street food. Father’s House Family Church has prepared a special Carols by candlelight programme to start at 6.30pm.
Professional musicians will form a five-piece band (keys, saxophone, bass, drums and guitar/mandolin) to perform some of your favourite Christmas carols including Here We Come a Caroling, Silver Bells and The First Noel.
There will also be a choir made up of former East Cape Youth Choir and NMU Choir members, who will be led by Rochelle van der Nest-Oelofse.
There will also be African/contemporary fusion songs such as Akekho o fana no Jesu, Rudolph the Red-nose Reindeer, Singambahambayo thina and Feliz Navidad.
The Mantis Collection has sponsored fabulous prizes, to be given out at the event at 9pm.
First prize is a weekend away for two at Founders Lodge, adjacent to Shamwari Game Reserve.
The prize includes a two-night stay for two people sharing, including all meals, beverages and Big Five game drives, and is valued at R30 000.
The runner-up prize is a “Baycation with Mantis” package which includes a two-night stay at either Villa Tuscana, The Windermere or 2010 Villa at No 5 by Mantis.
This includes breakfast, one dinner and a two-day Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism pass for two people sharing. This prize is valued at R5 500.
Tavcor Volkswagen in William Moffett Expressway will be there to provide a shuttle service to help with parking, and we have secured the plot next to the farm so there will be plenty of space only a stone’s throw from the activities.
Tickets cost R30 a person, and children two and under get in free. A portion of the proceeds of the fair will go to The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund.
Gates open at 3pm and the festivities will carry on well into the evening until the gates close at 10pm. Inquiries: Shelly le Roux, (041) 504 7330.