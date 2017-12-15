Fun at Christmas on the Farm

Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa treat for the little ones at Holmeleigh Farmyard, with food and entertainment too

Ho, ho, ho! Father Christmas and his helpers are coming to Holmeleigh Farmyard tomorrow as special guests at The Herald Christmas on the Farm. Gates open at 3pm for a fun-filled afternoon and evening for the whole family to enjoy.

For the kids, there will be a funzone area consisting of a zipline, inflatables and rides. Santa will be arriving at 4.30pm to hand out gifts to the children.

Moms and dads, please drop off your kids’ clearly labelled gifts at The Herald tent before 4.15pm.

There will also be SPAR cupcake decorating for the kids to enjoy. To mark the occasion, get your pictures taken by professional photographer Liezl Barrow of Pro-Design Photography.

A whimsical spacious Christmas decorated area will be set up for family photographs and images will be available before December 25. Photograph packages are R100 for two edited images e-mailed or 10 edited images on disc at R300.

With more than 54 vendors on board, The Herald Christmas on the Farm will feature a Christmas market and pop-up shops for some last-minute shopping in a relaxed environment.

There will be plenty of food – so come hungry! There will be 14 food trucks and a variety of food stalls selling traditional Greek fare, German food and Asian street food. Father’s House Family Church has prepared a special Carols by candlelight programme to start at 6.30pm.

Professional musicians will form a five-piece band (keys, saxophone, bass, drums and guitar/mandolin) to perform some of your favourite Christmas carols including Here We Come a Caroling, Silver Bells and The First Noel.

There will also be a choir made up of former East Cape Youth Choir and NMU Choir members, who will be led by Rochelle van der Nest-Oelofse.