Chill factor rules at Tamz

Richmond Hill is as busy as ever going into the festive season full throttle, and it’s sure going to get buzz-ier with many of the Bay’s hard-sloggers starting their holidays in earnest today.

On a slightly less frenetic sidewalk to that of Stanley Street, is Tamz which is ideal for summer sundowners given its spacious hacienda-like chill areas. Pretty cool (in every sense) if you’re having a sizeable gathering in the weeks ahead.

And those chill spots you will find in the large front courtyard, on the old homestead-style stoep, or in the equally airy interior with plenty of high table seating. Personable staff are quick to serve and prices are reasonable. The bar has twin inside and outside counters and you can choose from a full range of beers, coolers, shooters, spirits and selected wines. In good weather, Tamz allows you plenty of space to move around outside, enjoy good company and sip on that sundowner. Tamz is at 9 Somerset Street, Richmond Hill. Contact them on 072-892-2718.