There is a spirit that chaperones you when one performs in your home province, says Eastern Cape-born muso Vusi Nova, ahead of his performance at the ninth annual Buyel’ekhaya Pan African Music Festival at East London’s Buffalo Park on Sunday.

Scores of Eastern Cape music lovers are expected to flood the stadium to be entertained by the star-studded lineup at the festival.

New Brighton’s Nova, Mthatha’s Black Coffee, Phumlani’s Zahara, Port Elizabeth’s pride Amanda Black, and various other Eastern Cape musicians are in the line-up to give visitors a taste of Eastern Cape’s talent on stage.

“There’s always something exciting about performing in the Eastern Cape because before all else, you just already know that people are going to be rooting for you and singing along,” Nova said.

The Ndikuthandile hitmaker said he had a special treat for everyone, including three talented young men who are also in the lineup.

“We’re going to break the house down . . . so everyone who will be at the festival will be among the first people to hear a few songs from the group’s upcoming album,” he said, referring to the group 047.

047 consists of a male trio – Ngcali Nundu, 19, Lihle Baleni, 20, and Sihle Mdaka, 21– from Mthatha, who were discovered by Nova, who took them in to the studio to record their first single Ubuhle earlier this year.