Buyel’ekhaya to rock home fans
There is a spirit that chaperones you when one performs in your home province, says Eastern Cape-born muso Vusi Nova, ahead of his performance at the ninth annual Buyel’ekhaya Pan African Music Festival at East London’s Buffalo Park on Sunday.
Scores of Eastern Cape music lovers are expected to flood the stadium to be entertained by the star-studded lineup at the festival.
New Brighton’s Nova, Mthatha’s Black Coffee, Phumlani’s Zahara, Port Elizabeth’s pride Amanda Black, and various other Eastern Cape musicians are in the line-up to give visitors a taste of Eastern Cape’s talent on stage.
“There’s always something exciting about performing in the Eastern Cape because before all else, you just already know that people are going to be rooting for you and singing along,” Nova said.
The Ndikuthandile hitmaker said he had a special treat for everyone, including three talented young men who are also in the lineup.
“We’re going to break the house down . . . so everyone who will be at the festival will be among the first people to hear a few songs from the group’s upcoming album,” he said, referring to the group 047.
047 consists of a male trio – Ngcali Nundu, 19, Lihle Baleni, 20, and Sihle Mdaka, 21– from Mthatha, who were discovered by Nova, who took them in to the studio to record their first single Ubuhle earlier this year.
“Even though the Eastern Cape is [the poorest] province in the country, it’s amazing how we’re just flourishing when it comes to music talent,” Nova said.
While he commended Eastern Cape musicians for making their mark in the South African entertainment industry, he encouraged them to use their talent to enrich the country’s poorest province.
Before 047, Nova discovered Nomvula hitmaker Nathi Mankayi, who rapidly became a favourite.
Sharing the stage with East Cape’s songbirds will be South African favourites Ntando, Lady Zamar, Distruction Boyz, DJ Tira, VJ Nutty and other top artists.
This year’s festival kicked off with a fashion show yesterday in which 10 aspiring Eastern Cape designers showcased their designs, alongside acclaimed designers Laduma Ngxokolo, David Tlale, Thula Sindi, Gert-Johan Coetzee and Taibo Bacar.
The music festival starts from 10am on Sunday and continues until 5am on Monday.
Tickets are R200, with a cost of R50 per cooler box, available at Computicket, and Shoprite and Checkers outlets.