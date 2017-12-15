Bay street food culture at its best
The Baakens Food Truck Friday started in November last year with only 10 food trucks, two DJs and a great turnout.
Today the event is not just a food truck family market, but also a space for crafters to showcase their wares, a platform for local artists to be discovered, and a true reflection of Port Elizabeth’s now flourishing street food culture.
The Baakens Food Truck Friday was started as a community activation project, with the aim of driving the greater public to the Baakens Valley precinct in the heart of Port Elizabeth.
“We wanted to show off the space and create a safe environment where people of all ages and cultures can socialise and enjoy a meal together,” co-founder Grant Foong said.
The uniqueness of the event, aside from its location, is that Food Truck Friday has no entrance fee as it is held on a public open space. All meals are capped at R50 and there is a definite focus on family.
There is something to suit every taste from vegetarian dishes to traditional Xhosa cuisine and German bratwurst to Asian dimsum, hearty burgers, Turkish delicacies and pancakes.
Each event has kids’ activities in the form of jumping castles, pony rides and pedal go-kart rides to keep the youngsters.
A pop-up design market curated by WERK_ and resident bars/restaurants, such as Remo’s Italian, Frederick & Son and the Richmond Hill Brewing Company are also open for the day.
People are encouraged to bring their blankets and camping chairs to picnic on the grass.
This month’s instalment of the popular night market, which takes place today from 4 to 9pm, intends to keep the festive spirit high with carols being performed by a capella group Legato. Afro-soul singer and songwriter Wandile Mbambeni is also set to wow crowds.
For more information, contact Foong on 082-367-1864, e-mail baakensfoodtruckfriday@gmail.com or like the Baakens Food Truck Friday Facebook page and follow them on Instagram.