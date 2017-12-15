Bay street food culture at its best

The Baakens Food Truck Friday started in November last year with only 10 food trucks, two DJs and a great turnout.

Today the event is not just a food truck family market, but also a space for crafters to showcase their wares, a platform for local artists to be discovered, and a true reflection of Port Elizabeth’s now flourishing street food culture.

The Baakens Food Truck Friday was started as a community activation project, with the aim of driving the greater public to the Baakens Valley precinct in the heart of Port Elizabeth.

“We wanted to show off the space and create a safe environment where people of all ages and cultures can socialise and enjoy a meal together,” co-founder Grant Foong said.

The uniqueness of the event, aside from its location, is that Food Truck Friday has no entrance fee as it is held on a public open space. All meals are capped at R50 and there is a definite focus on family.