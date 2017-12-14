Real Makoy for tastiest fast food

The flaming orange and black Makoy food truck is a familiar sight at many an Eastern Cape concert, festival or Food Truck Friday, and owner Dewald Hurter has recently also opened a fast-food diner under the Makoy banner.

You’ll find it at 152 Main Road, Walmer, in the corner next door to Banneton.

Dewald, who also owns Flair Catering, has run several restaurants over the past 20 years, among them Chez Patrick in Port St Francis.

Many will also know him as head chef and judge of Walmer Park’s annual Kitchen Maestro competition held in association with The Herald’s sister newspaper Weekend Post.