Real Makoy for tastiest fast food
The flaming orange and black Makoy food truck is a familiar sight at many an Eastern Cape concert, festival or Food Truck Friday, and owner Dewald Hurter has recently also opened a fast-food diner under the Makoy banner.
You’ll find it at 152 Main Road, Walmer, in the corner next door to Banneton.
Dewald, who also owns Flair Catering, has run several restaurants over the past 20 years, among them Chez Patrick in Port St Francis.
Many will also know him as head chef and judge of Walmer Park’s annual Kitchen Maestro competition held in association with The Herald’s sister newspaper Weekend Post.
His new diner menu is big on burgers, with the “loaded” rib and cheese burger a popular choice, followed by the biltong and avocado burger. The pulled pork and kudu buns also go down well.
Spare ribs, flatbread wraps and other hot meals are also available, and you can request a side order of rustic fries or tortilla chips.
There’s an interesting selection of salads such as roast dukka and butternut and Thai chicken and wasabi biltong, to name a few.
For dessert, the five-star chocolate spring-rolls do seem to be the big favourite!
Makoy Fast Food Diner is open from 11am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday. Call (041) 581-0828.