After travelling to Durban and Cape Town for gin festivals, Slipperfields’ Jana Rademeyer has decided it is time Port Elizabeth had its own gin, beer and spirits festival.

The Slipperfields Gin, Beer and Spirits Festival, presented by Algoa FM, will be held at the farm in Ladyslipper on Monday and Tuesday, with more than 40 local and international gins, beers and spirits on offer from 11am to 11pm on both days.

Bridge Street Brewery, Benn Koppen, Brickmakers Distillery and Barneys Tavern will showcase local beers, spirits and gins while Honeybox serves its signature cocktails made from local products.

To toughen up tummies while gulping all the drinks on show, festivalgoers will be spoilt for choice with more than 20 food stalls to be set up and some of the Bay’s favourite food trucks including Foongs, Food Emergency, uKutya and The Munch Box on offer.

The Slipperfields restaurant will have cheese platters with roosterkoek; also there will be Frederick & Son with their gourmet burgers, and paella from Wanna Spoon?