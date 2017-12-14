Couple’s love song still true

The love story between South African music legends Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu is one of persistence and putting each other first, and has seen them win over the hearts of fans for decades.

Speaking ahead of their performance at a special concert at the State Theatre in Pretoria this weekend, and in Port Elizabeth on December 30, the couple opened up in a question and answer interview about their romance and the lessons they’ve learnt.

Caiphus: “We first met at a show. She was performing and my band was performing. We would be together backstage and listen to each other when we performed.

“Over time we spoke and there was chemistry.

“My first thoughts when I met her was that she was an incredible artist. We connected immediately but there was also a respect.

“I respected her as an artist and I think she saw something similar in me.”

Letta: “Our first date was at a movie theatre in Durban. We went to go watch King Kong. We had spoken before and we got along well but that was our first real date. Even now it is perhaps one of my favourite memories.

Caiphus: “I asked her: ‘Would you like to go to a movie with me?’ She was reluctant at first but she said ‘okay’. We really enjoyed it.

Letta: “I knew I could be in love when he threw an apple at me on a train. It was a massive green apple and he threw it from the compartment he was in, into mine. It was like a movie but it was so real. We each bit a piece of the apple and the fireworks were flying.

“I can’t remember our first kiss because it has always been about the connection with the person.