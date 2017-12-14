Bay’s artistic hub offers creative gifts galore

Central Port Elizabeth is a beehive of creative industry with several chic little gift shops for pre- or post-Christmas sprees.

The Collection Studio opened in Raleigh Street last month, moving from its original premises in Walmer to the spot previously held by another popular gift store, Camden.

(Camden has not disappeared: it received so many requests from customers outside Port Elizabeth that it has now moved online, and you can find it at www.aplacetoshop.co.za)

Since it opened in June, the Collection Studio has attracted a discerning clientele who enjoy its clean lines and contemporary decor from local artisans.

Owner Dicey du Toit is the creative curator of the items sold at the Collection Studio, assisted by Carey Slater in the shop.

“The idea is that we have a collection of items – definitely gifting – and also home decor,” Slater said. “We keep almost everything.”

The small but airy store stocks pieces by Bay ceramic factory Pret a Pot, as well as vintage-styled lighting by Hoi P’loy.

It also has bags, other ceramics, clothing, cushions and kokedama (Japanese hanging moss balls) as well as a newly introduced range of furniture which Du Toit has designed.

The Collection Studio is open from 9am to 3.30pm on weekdays.