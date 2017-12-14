All buzzing good family fun
Hands-on bee farm tour a family hit, writes Sarah Dirsuwei of the Chasing the Rainbow blog
“Isn’t it funny how a bee likes honey? Buzz, buzz, buzz, I wonder why he does?” This quote from Winnie the Pooh for some reason has always stuck in my memory, and I have often wondered about bees and honey and how it all works.
So when we found out about a brand new beekeeping tour offered from the Apiarist Farm Shoppe in Port Elizabeth, we had to check it out.
The Apiarist is run by owner Xander Rautenbach, who is both knowledgeable and passionate about bees.
His charmingly rustic shop is stocked full of strange looking equipment and beekeeping gizmos, gadgets and gear, and of course lots and lots of honey.
Greeting us with a warm smile, Rautenbach welcomed us into his world of bees, making us feel right at home.
The kids immediately noticed the display of wide-brimmed hats with netting and zips and were delighted when Rautenbach dished out a set of overalls, jackets with attached cricket hats covered in mesh and two sets of gloves each. He gave us the low down on the layers of a bee box, what each item is for and how we were going to go about extracting some delicious raw honey.
Once donned in full protective gear, it felt like we were part of a cast for a sci-fi alien movie, all geared up in hazmat suits. With wide grins all round, we trudged in single file through fields peppered with bright yellow flowers to a grove of trees with rows of humming wooden boxes beneath.
Rautenbach showed us how to bellow puffs of smoke from the smoker and handed it to a delighted Caden to pump into the hive.
The smell of the smoke makes the bees think there is a nearby fire, distracting them from the invading humans and calming them by confusion.
While Caden pumped smoke into the hive, Cian and Luke got to work loosening the lid of the box and released a swarm of thousands of very angry bees.
It was terrifying to stand in the middle of the swarm, with a deafening buzz from the angry insects as they swirled around and landed on us – looking for a way into our suits to deliver a painful sting to protect their colony.
I fought the urge to turn tail and run and breathed deeply, trusting my suit to do its job. And do its job it did – those little critters could not find a way in.
Rautenbach talked us calmly through the entire process and made sure we each had a turn to pull out the frames laden with honeycomb, shake off the bees and replace them with fresh new frames ready for the colony to store full of sweet honey.
He showed us the base of the boxes where the queen bee hides, laying a thousand eggs per day. He pointed out the large male drones and the frantic female worker bees. Once we had harvested a few boxes, he was covered in bees, but nonchalantly shook them off.
Luke carried a box of frames laden with honey back to the shop where we unzipped our nets and each had a turn to open the honeycomb caps to release the golden syrup before popping the frames into a spinner.
Round and round they spun and out poured the golden liquid. We stuck our fingers into the sticky stream and tasted pure, raw, sweet deliciousness.
The beauty of this tour is that it is completely hands-on and inclusive. Every one of us got to handle the bees and harvest the honey, all under the calm guidance of an expert.
Family beekeeping tours run every Monday and Friday at 9am and noon, as well as on selected Saturdays (minimum of four, maximum of six people). They cost R375 per person, which includes a hefty tub of your own harvested raw honey to take home. Bookings are essential. The Apiarist also offers educational tours for school groups of up to 40 children, supplies beekeeping and apiary equipment and sells raw honey on tap.
- Visit www.apiarist.co.za for full details.