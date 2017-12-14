“Isn’t it funny how a bee likes honey? Buzz, buzz, buzz, I wonder why he does?” This quote from Winnie the Pooh for some reason has always stuck in my memory, and I have often wondered about bees and honey and how it all works.

So when we found out about a brand new beekeeping tour offered from the Apiarist Farm Shoppe in Port Elizabeth, we had to check it out.

The Apiarist is run by owner Xander Rautenbach, who is both knowledgeable and passionate about bees.

His charmingly rustic shop is stocked full of strange looking equipment and beekeeping gizmos, gadgets and gear, and of course lots and lots of honey.

Greeting us with a warm smile, Rautenbach welcomed us into his world of bees, making us feel right at home.

The kids immediately noticed the display of wide-brimmed hats with netting and zips and were delighted when Rautenbach dished out a set of overalls, jackets with attached cricket hats covered in mesh and two sets of gloves each. He gave us the low down on the layers of a bee box, what each item is for and how we were going to go about extracting some delicious raw honey.

Once donned in full protective gear, it felt like we were part of a cast for a sci-fi alien movie, all geared up in hazmat suits. With wide grins all round, we trudged in single file through fields peppered with bright yellow flowers to a grove of trees with rows of humming wooden boxes beneath.

Rautenbach showed us how to bellow puffs of smoke from the smoker and handed it to a delighted Caden to pump into the hive.

The smell of the smoke makes the bees think there is a nearby fire, distracting them from the invading humans and calming them by confusion.