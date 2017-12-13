Sink your teeth into Black Impala’s fare

Man Buy and Braai was a landmark eatery in Deal Party, offering delicious meat in the traditional tshisa nyama style to hungry diners and weekend revellers.

When it closed a few years ago, it was much missed by locals but now the venue has been resurrected as another destination for meat-lovers as a stylish new tshisa nyama called the Black Impala. Lloyd Mthembu and Brian Magwaca took over as owners of the Black Impala little over a month ago, re-launching in style with a DJ on the decks and food and wine flowing throughout the night. The party people included politicians, media and design figures and many others out for a good time. Mthembu and Magwaca’s landlord is well-known Bay restaurateur and entrepreneur Matt Repton, and his sophisticated hand is evident on the signage and general design of the restaurant.

Basically, Black Impala is a barbecue restro bar and venue focusing on African foods such as braai meat, salads and stews. The food is simple yet tasty and the portions are hearty and affordable – try the squares of pap, just the thing to mop up your spicy chakalaka sauce along with a platter of pork chops, wors and chicken. The bar offers craft and other beers, and spirits, and the jam jar cocktails come recommended. As well as the main restaurant inside, with a display fridge of meat and salad on one side and the bar on the other, you also can sit outside and watch your meat being grilled, with several tables conveniently positioned under pop-up umbrellas. Not keen on meat? There is a fish and chip shop next door, called Fish Boss, which also can satisfy day-time hunger pangs. Black Impala, at 154 Grahamstown Road, Deal Party, is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, closed on Saturdays and open on Sundays from 1 to 8pm. Call the restaurant on 073-206-2822.