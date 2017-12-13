Pears in red wine is a classic summer dessert and oh-so-easy to make.

It is particularly delicious served with a dollop of whipped cream, plain full cream yoghurt or even mascarpone cheese.

This recipe only takes 20 minutes to prepare, plus less than an hour to cook. It serves four.

Pears in red wine

Ingredients

4 firm pears

2 cups red wine

3/4 cup sugar

1 cinnamon stick

1/4 cup orange juice

grated rind of one orange

sprig of basil (optional)

Method

Peel the pears, making sure to keep the stalk on and the pears intact.

Place the wine, sugar, cinnamon and orange juice and rind into a pan wide enough to hold four pears so that they each stand up.

Heat and stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Add the pears and stir gently to coat them with the syrup.

Cover pan and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until pears are just tender.

Every now and then, spoon the syrup over the pears to coat evenly.

Switch off heat and allow the pears to steep until the syrup is cool.

Remove the pears and set aside. Heat the syrup in the pan and boil until the liquid has reduced to around half.

Serve pears, one per person, sliced, drizzled with syrup and garnished with a sprig of fresh basil. Serve the cream or yoghurt on the side for people to help themselves.

TIP: this is also delicious served with a sprinkling of toasted flaked almonds and softened vanilla ice-cream.