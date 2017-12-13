Framesby’s Gravity Indoor Trampoline park a novel way to work out for young and old

One fun way to burn off those extra festive season calories is with a bouncy work-out session at Gravity Indoor Trampoline Park in Framesby.

You will find the park, which opened earlier this year, tucked away in Roshan Street, just off the freeway and close to Metlife Plaza and it offers a range of activities that include more than 40 interconnected trampolines, dodgeball, basketball, a foam pit, wooden boxes to jump onto, a separate area for tiny tots and a climbing wall.

Be warned: it is far easier to dive into the inviting-looking foam pit than it is to climb out of it!

The teen in our family dragged everyone up en masse to try it out recently but after tumbling from mat to mat and trying out all the sections, everyone gave it the thumbs-up.

The beauty of such a large park is that the not-so-fit can sedately hop and skip around the open area while the high-energy bunnies can ramp it up, bounce off the walls and try their hand at circus tricks.

Plus, if you just want to watch, there is a little coffee shop that sells snacks and drinks where you can sit in (relative) peace and quiet while the offspring work up a sweat. Parents also will enjoy the fact that Gravity has several fit young assistants who keep an eye on all the areas in case things get too rowdy or there are any accidents.

The park says you burn up to 1000 calories in an hour with its fitness classes, which are only 30 minutes long as the action is so intense. In fact, they reckon a 10-minute workout on the trampolines is equal to a 30-minute run, and it is easy to build up a sweat once you start jumping.

Prices start at R70 an hour for children three to seven, going up to R90 for older children. A second hour is R50 each, and R50 for each accompanying adult for 30 minutes.

On your first visit, you also need to buy a pair of special rubber soled socks that help your feet grip the mats but once you have them, however, you can re-use them on future visits.

The park staff also can tailor a package for your group, which makes it popular with school outings and for birthday parties. There are three air-conditioned private party rooms that can accommodate up to 50 people each.

Park manager Kureshin Reddy expects it to be busy over the summer season but promises even more action with a new attraction coming in February.

Gravity is open from 9am to 7pm daily and until 9pm on Friday and Saturday.

ýMore information from Gravity on (041) 360-2883,

bookings@gravitype.co.za