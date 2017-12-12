Radio Kalahari Orkes opens jam-packed season

The original Barnyard theatre in the Crags near Plettenberg Bay has a jam-packed festive season lineup, starting with the highly anticipated Ian Roberts and the Radio Kalahari Orkes on Thursday.

Several of these acts will also be appearing in the Bay – keep your eye on The Herald’s What’s On and Holiday Fun Guide for details.

Performing folk-rock pastiche of traditional Afrikaans with authentic acoustic instruments, the Radio Kalahari Orkes music takes in Ghoema, Latin and Africana tunes, and “anything else found lying around the dirt road”. Tickets: R150. Also at the Barnyard this month:

Friday December 15: Dominoes Unplugged: The Best of Pink Floyd and Dire Straits, with Mel Botes.

Tickets: R120 (children under 12 free).

Saturday December 16: Rockolution: Rock with the songs of Guns ‘n Roses, Doobie Brothers, Pat Benatar, CCR and more.

Tickets: R140 (children under 12 free).

Sunday December 17: Plett Blues Festival featuring The Black Cat Bones, Crimson House, Basson Laubscher and the Violent Free Peace, Gerald Clark, Lonesome Dave Ferguson, Ann Jangle and Botes.

Tickets are only at www.quicket.co. za. Cost is R250 and doors open from 1pm, with show running from 2 to 10pm.

December 18: Afrikaans singing sensation Jo Black is renowned for the hit, Skepe, and has attracted a loyal following.

Tickets: R170 (downstairs) and R150 (balcony).

December 19: After 10 years of performing at the Steinways of London’s five-star venues and exclusive clubs, Cat Simoni is bringing her show, Santa Baby, to town. Expect Christmas hits from Slade, Wizzard, Johan Lennon and Paul McCartney, Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Michael Bublé and others. Tickets: R140.

December 20: Rocco de Villiers is back with Christmas Piano ,a feel-good show packed with favourite Christmas melodies from his Beautiful Beautiful Hymns and Beautiful Beautiful Hymns 2 albums. Tickets: R150.