Radio Kalahari Orkes opens jam-packed season
The original Barnyard theatre in the Crags near Plettenberg Bay has a jam-packed festive season lineup, starting with the highly anticipated Ian Roberts and the Radio Kalahari Orkes on Thursday.
Several of these acts will also be appearing in the Bay – keep your eye on The Herald’s What’s On and Holiday Fun Guide for details.
Performing folk-rock pastiche of traditional Afrikaans with authentic acoustic instruments, the Radio Kalahari Orkes music takes in Ghoema, Latin and Africana tunes, and “anything else found lying around the dirt road”. Tickets: R150. Also at the Barnyard this month:
Friday December 15: Dominoes Unplugged: The Best of Pink Floyd and Dire Straits, with Mel Botes.
Tickets: R120 (children under 12 free).
Saturday December 16: Rockolution: Rock with the songs of Guns ‘n Roses, Doobie Brothers, Pat Benatar, CCR and more.
Tickets: R140 (children under 12 free).
Sunday December 17: Plett Blues Festival featuring The Black Cat Bones, Crimson House, Basson Laubscher and the Violent Free Peace, Gerald Clark, Lonesome Dave Ferguson, Ann Jangle and Botes.
Tickets are only at www.quicket.co. za. Cost is R250 and doors open from 1pm, with show running from 2 to 10pm.
December 18: Afrikaans singing sensation Jo Black is renowned for the hit, Skepe, and has attracted a loyal following.
Tickets: R170 (downstairs) and R150 (balcony).
December 19: After 10 years of performing at the Steinways of London’s five-star venues and exclusive clubs, Cat Simoni is bringing her show, Santa Baby, to town. Expect Christmas hits from Slade, Wizzard, Johan Lennon and Paul McCartney, Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Michael Bublé and others. Tickets: R140.
December 20: Rocco de Villiers is back with Christmas Piano ,a feel-good show packed with favourite Christmas melodies from his Beautiful Beautiful Hymns and Beautiful Beautiful Hymns 2 albums. Tickets: R150.
December 26: Clint Cunningham does Creedence to Cocker. Tickets: R150.
December 27: Intimate Sessions with Arno Carstens.
Tickets: R170.
December 28: Catch James Marais and Monique Cassels in Old School Country Legends, a tribute to the likes of Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Tammy Wynette, the Bellamy Brothers, Pussycat, Don Williams and Dolly Parton. Tickets: R150.
December 29: Tribute to Neil Diamond, by Johan Liebenberg and his musos, will include evergreen hits like Sweet Caroline, Forever in Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue, Cracklin Rosie and many others.
Tickets: R150.
December 30: Tribute to Dire Straits, by Botes and his band. Tickets: R160. ý December 31: New Year’s Eve Bash with The Brothers, a top-rated band from the Bay.
Tickets: R200 to R250.
January 3: Top acoustic rock group Watershed have a string of platinum and gold albums – and awards – to their name.
Tickets: R200 to R230.
January 4: Rock royalty Prime Circle are seizing the day with a new album. Tickets: R200 to R230. Tickets for all of the above shows, except for the Plett Blues Festival, are available at www.barnyardplett.co.za.
Platters are on sale or you may bring your own food. The venue is licensed, so no alcohol or any beverages may be brought in.
Doors open from 6.30pm and all shows are at 8pm except for the Plett Blues Festival.