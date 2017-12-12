Providing space for crafters to learn and earn

Looking for hand-crafted Christmas gifts? Want to support Bay artists?

Then you might like to stop in at the WERK premises in Alabaster Street in the Baakens Valley, where Emporium Crafts Space has its little workshop.

A collective of Port Elizabeth crafters, led by Bentley van Wyk, Nicole Burger and Melisa du Preez, is using this space to present their hand-crafted wares.

“We source our materials from various industries and we endorse them as 360 Fair Craft Partners,” said the group. “Craft Designers at Alfern SA create unique saleable pieces which are then given to HeartVelt community artisans to produce, to establish them as micro-producers of our collections.”

Ceramic artist Van Wyk leads Potters Hands Ceramics and has his wheel at the Emporium, from where he also gives throwing workshops. He also stocks the space with his tactile domestic ware and other items.

Burger, like Van Wyk, wants to see crafters get the financial recognition they deserve, and works closely with community leaders to ensure particularly marginalised or at-risk men and women be taught the art of creative macramé, sewing and paper crafting.

Under her label Zesst, Burger has a range of funky aprons on sale, for example, and gives sewing lessons to beginners.